It’s springtime and young folks fancies turn to – what else? – fishing.
Ok, older folks, too, and it sure would be great to announce to our south Louisiana fisher folks that all is wonderful and ready to plan a fish fry on alternate weekends with crawfish boils.
Ah, wishes!
Unless you’re heading to False River or know someone with a stocked ponds, well, you’re pretty much out of luck.
It’s not unusual for an April fishing report to write Old River and the Atchafalaya Spillway are high and rising on runoff from all the states in the vast Mississippi River drainage.
When you add in these recent and unusually short but heavy deluges – and last week’s tropical depression – there’s muddy water throughout the Verret Basin and most every bayou, river and canal across the southern parishes.
The Verret area absorbs bass, sac-a-lait and bream fishing hours while the Atchafalaya is high and nearly unfishable, but recent bass tournament are showing those species, especially bass, are difficult to find and even harder to catch.
We should know more this weekend when hundreds of young bass anglers show up to Doiron’s in Stephensville for the Louisiana High School Bass Championship.
So, you’d figure, we could head to the coast. Wind and rain there, too, and when we found speckled trout Thursday, our marine friends, the dolphins, were treated to at least a dozen trout either released or taken off our hooks. Those buggers!
Winds are forcing most charters to fish behind the islands, and the dredge working in Bayou Rigaud behind Grand Isle leaves a constant flow of muddy water spreading out across the reefs in lower Barataria Bay.
Yet, conditions are favorable for invading brown shrimp to grow to a size that keep trout, redfish, drum, sheepshead and flounder well fed.
The shrimp
On the same day when Robert Shadoin was introduced to take over Wildlife and Fisheries’ top job – he replaced Jack Montoucet who resigned after his name came up in an alleged bribery scheme – the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to open the spring inshore shrimp season at 6 a.m., May 1 in water running from the Mississippi River’s South Pass to Freshwater Bayou Canal.
This special meeting was called after state biologists determined that date will bring at least 50% of the brown shrimp will reach 100 per pound size.
It’s the earliest opener in recent memory. The commission will vote on the opening dates in all other inside waters during it’s May 4 meeting in Baton Rouge.
More youngsters
The Catholic High team of Max Himmel and Tyler Morris brought in a five-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, 10 ounces to finish 18th among 229 teams competing in the Bassmaster High School series on Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee. The winners, from Florida, came in with 25 pounds, 3 ounces.
Other locals among the top 100 included Jack Varnado and Dylan Johnson (46th, 9-2) from Denham Spring High, and Central High’s Emma Simon (98th, 4-2), who was fishing alone.
All State
Garrett Hooker, from Boyce, and Haughton’s Jase White were named to the 2023 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team announced last week.
Four others received Honorable Mention status on the Louisiana team, Hunter Hamilton, Baton Rouge; Tyler Morris, Port Allen; Baylen Guy, Breaux Bridge; and, Tanner Meyer, Mermentau.
Judges selected 52 high school fishermen from 300 nominations across the country for All-State honors. Selection was based on bass tournament success, academic achievement, conservation leadership and community service.
A second panel of judged will review the 52 youngsters to determine the 12 who will make up this year’s Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team for a one-day tournament in conjunction with the June 1-4 Bassmaster Elite Series tournament at Orange, Texas on the Sabine River.
Get Out & Fish
The next free GO&F event comes up Saturday at Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton. Fishing is the focus. There’s more, things like fishing instruction and demonstrations.
The first 100 registered youngsters are promised a “goody” bag and all participants are entered into prizes drawings, and you'll need to go to the Wildlife and Fisheries’ preregistration website: wlf.la.gov/gof.
If you’re 18 and older, you must have a valid state basic fishing license.
A second GO&F morning is scheduled for May 6 at Bayou Country Sports Park on La. 311 in Houma.
Heavy Hitters
Beginning Monday, Major League Fishing’s top pro fishermen will take to Caney Creek Lake then on to Bussey Brake for the fourth-annual General Tire Heavy Hitters tournament.
The two 15-angler teams, labeled A and B, will tackle Caney Creek through Friday, then head to Bussey Brake for Saturday’s finals and to find out who will take home the $100,000 first-place check from the $500,000 total purse. Up for grabs are payouts of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 to the single biggest bass in successive Qualifying, Knockout and Championship rounds.
The 30 guys qualified by catching the 30 heaviest bass totals from every one of the seven 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour tournaments. Their seven-event totals (heaviest bass from each event) determined this field.
Launch time is 7:30 a.m. daily from Caney’s Hooks Marina (400 Spillway Road, Chatham), and 10 survivors from the first two rounds will launch from Bonner Ferry Landing for Saturday’s championship. A watch party is set from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Bonner Ferry.
Among the anglers are Kevin VanDam, Mark Davis, Alton Jones, Chris Lane, Edwin Evers and Randy Howell, all of whom moved to MLF after taking Bassmaster Classic titles.
Weigh-ins will be live streamed on MLF’s website: MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Wildlife and Fisheries managers advised spectators that the Spillway Launch area at Caney will be the tournament’s staging area and will be closed to the public.
And, while Bussey Brake WMA will be open to the public, the area’s only launch site will be busy Saturday, and that anyone wanting to launch there “...to plan accordingly to avoid congestion at the ramp during this busy launch time.”
On cobia
Just a word to follow up a March column: the recreational and commercial daily limit is now one cobia per person per day. That numbe is down from a daily limit of two. The minimum size limit remained at 36 inches.