TUESDAY-THURSDAY
STATE COMMERCIAL FISHING LICENSES & BOAT REGISTRATIONS: Renewals, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LDWF New Orleans office, Suite 438, 2045 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Also: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m, Dec. 5-6, 1025 Tom Watson Road, Lake Charles; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 7-8, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 468 Texas Gulf Road, Bourg. LDWF Trip Ticket staff will be available. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov
THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL COASTAL PELAGICS ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CST), Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore Airport Hotel, 700 North Westshore Boulevard, Tampa, Florida. King mackerel limits, commercial king mackerel gillnet season & king mackerel allocation. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DOVES: Second split, South Zone, through Nov. 27; North Zone, closed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 27, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 28-Jan. 1, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8, with/without dogs.
DUCKS/EAST & WEST ZONES: Through Dec. 4, includes coots & mergansers.
GEESE: Through Dec, 4, East & West zones, Includes blue, Canada, snow, Ross' & specklebellies species. Take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 4, statewide, first split.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Dec. 5-16, East & West zones. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 8-Jan. 15, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 9, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 27.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 10-Jan. 8, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 10-Jan. 22, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs; State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only, except either-sex take allowed Dec. 10-11 & Dec. 17-18.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 1, State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 4, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
DEC 4-8—RESTORE AMERICA’S ESTUARIES SUMMIT: New Orleans. Website: estuaries.org
DEC 7—GULF COUNCIL SPINY LOBSTER ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (CST), Suitr 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Proposed expansion of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary & limited entry in spiny lobster recreational fishery. Website: gulfcouncil.org
DEC. 8—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS AWARDS BANQUET: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
DEC. 10—TRAPPING WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. state Wildlife and Fisheries office, Minden. Also: Jan. 14, Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range; Jan. 21, Woodworth Education Center; Feb. 11, LEAF Center, Hodges Gardens; Feb. 25, Acadiana Park Nature Station. No fee. Lunch provided. Preregistration required. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/events. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5415. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial/recreational flounder season (through Nov. 30) & lane snapper season (through Dec. 31). Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Oyster harvest closed on portion of the public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish. Area map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/oyster-season
-Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
