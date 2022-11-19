Jr. SW Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs November monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Atchafalaya & Verret basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 11.19 pounds. 2, Grayson Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 10.02. 3, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (5) 7.65. Big Bass: Morales, 4.23 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Deaton LeBlanc, Denham Springs (4) 7.19. 2, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 6.89. 3, Landin Sholty, Denham Springs (2) 4.73. Big Bass: Sholty, 3.76.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Ryder Owens, Denham Springs (5) 6.44. 2, Cole Watkins, Hammond (5) 6.08. 3, Lane LeRay, Brusly (4) 3.98. Big Bass: Owens, 2.72.
Adult Division: 1, Traci Morales, French Settlement (5) 11.19. 2, Nicholas Sholty, Denham Springs (5) 10.13. 3, James Bonfils, Baton Rouge (5) 10.02. Big Bass: Bryan Smith, Independence, 3.52.