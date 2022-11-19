Destin Morales found the one big bass he needed to top his five-bass limit to win the 15-18 age group in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters' November tournament held from Doiron's Landing in Stephensville. The French Settlement angler's lunker in his right hand weighed 4.23 pounds bringing his total catch weight to 11.19 pounds, a little more than a pound ahead of the 10.02-pound catch of Baton Rouge's Grayson Bonfils. The report indicated most of the young anglers caught a number of small bass on a wide variety of lures in both the Atchafalaya and Verret basins.