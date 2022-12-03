File photo

Veteran charter fisherman Mike Gallo shows the range in the size of redfish swimming in the Pontchartrain Basin. The redfish at left possibly measures longer than 27 inches, which limits an angler to taking only one per day. The redfish at right meets the 16-inch minimum-size requirement. Studies by state biologists indicate this species is in decline and in need of 'management restrictions' to rebuild stocks in state waters.