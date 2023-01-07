With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting.
As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed.
Bad news first: The commission acted on the suggestion from Wildlife and Fisheries biologists to cancel turkey seasons on the Sherburne and Richard Yancey wildlife management areas. That move is on next year’s slate, too.
The cancelations are the residual effects of the Morganza Floodway opening and constant spring flooding reducing nesting and creating habitat loss. They’re just aren’t enough eastern wild turkeys left on those thousands of acres to bring hunters to these two WMAs.
Most of the deer hunting seasons’ dates are calendar adjustments from this year’s schedule.
So are the seasons for rabbits, squirrels, quail and the 2024 turkey seasons, except turkey hunters in parts of Franklin, Madison, Richland and Tensas parishes have had their seasons shortened from the 30-day Area A season to the 16-day Area C turkey season.
Duck hunters will face some special twists to their now-accustomed 60-day season in the West Waterfowl Zones. East Zone hunters have the same two-split, Saturday openers.
To accommodate the request for late-in-the-season dates, the West Zone’s three splits will have a Nov. 11-Dec. 3 (Saturday to Sunday) first split, then a Saturday-to-Tuesday, Dec. 16-Jan. 2 second split, and a Friday, Jan. 13 opener to a third split to take them to the Jan. 31 close, the latest date allowed in the federal waterfowl hunting regulation.
A change in federal regulations will put mottled ducks and scaup off a hunter’s take for the first 15 days of the 60-day season.
For teal hunters, who asked for later dates for the special September season, the LDWF’s Waterfowl Study group locked onto the federally mandated Sept. 30 close, then counted back the 16 days allowed for this season, and wound up with a Friday, Sept. 15 opener.
And, for goose hunters, the allowed season combines the take of all species — blues, snows, Ross’, specklebellies and Canadas — into the same dates.
The entire package covering season dates and regulations for public and private lands is available on the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.
Public comment will be accepted through 4 p.m. March 2 to LDWF biologist Tommy Tuma via email: ttuma@wlf.la.gov, or by mailing to: Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000.
Public comment will be heard during the Feb. 2 and March 2 commission meetings, and during a yet-unannounced public hearing.
Other notable changes in the proposed hunting seasons include:
- Adding precharged pneumatic devices, air guns that fire projectiles such as arrows or bolts, as allowable gear for hunting exotics and deer;
- Adding language on hunting/discharging firearms on and across WMA public roads;
- Establishing a limited access area (waterfowl hunting) on the Pomme de Terre WMA;
- Adding of either-sex deer-hunting days on Joyce and Maurepas WMAs;
- Setting up a two-day youth turkey lottery hunt on the Pearl River WMA;
- Removing the general turkey lottery and establishing a nine-day open turkey season on the Tunica Hills WMA;
- Making all dove season hunting hours for WMAs and leased dove fields the same as private lands, namely one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.