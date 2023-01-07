Mottled duck populations across the Gulf states, including Louisiana have declined. The species is Louisiana's only native duck, and the continued drop in their numbers means hunters will be restricted from taking them for the first 15 days of the 2023-2024 waterfowl season. The same restriction will apply to scaup, a species south Louisiana hunters call 'dos gris.' The proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons dates were announced during Thursday's Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge.