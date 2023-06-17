Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers were not the only team hitting their mark last weekend.
Nick Rauber’s Swollfest crew did, too.
Like the 14-0 and 8-3 wins over Kentucky paved the Tigers’ road to the College World Series, the 25th annual Swollfest Rodeo proved to be another milestone in an event rivaling the older saltwater fishing contests held along the Louisiana coast.
“It was unbelievable,” Rauber said. “We set attendance records. We had great weather, and we recorded the biggest fish ever caught on our leaderboard.
“We planned for the best rodeo in the 25-year history of Swollfest, and it turned out to be the best.”
At first glance, one could believe the story of this “best ever” was written on Jay Leto’s 251.4-pound swordfish — the rodeo’s “swollest” catch — but there’s much more to this Grand Isle fishing contest.
That’s because Rauber’s dream, bolstered by what he said is a “great group of volunteers,” went over the $2 million mark in funds raised for various charities.
The major target is the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. This year, it's the Hogs for the Cause’s Hog House, a 12-room home to accommodate families with hospitalized children.
“The house will be on the campus of OLOL’s Children’s Hospital and families will be able to stay there free while their child is in the hospital,” said Ruber, a Baton Rouge dentist. “It’s the next big project we can undertake, and we made a down payment on construction from this year’s rodeo.”
Rodeo proceeds also bought two track chairs.
“Everything came together this year,” Rauber said. “The new owners of the Grand Isle Marina (the old Sand Dollar on the island’s east end) put a lot of work into the marina, and it was very accessible to so many more kids and veterans.
“And the fishing was great. We filled up nearly every category, and the swordfish catch was the highlight at the weighstation. Swordfish has become a trendy catch, and we’re proud we added this species to our rodeo.
“We had right at 1,000 entries and all the fishermen showed Louisiana to be one of the premier fisheries in our country.”
JJ & Company
Rudy Valenciano and his family, sons Eric and Marcus and son-in-law Russell Adamson, showed up at Swollfest with their usual first-rate catch of mangrove snapper and had the top seven weights in that category. Adamson led with a 10-pounder, followed by Rudy’s 9.9-pounder.
Then, along came rodeo veteran JJ Tabor, who knocked them down a notch with 10.99-pounder to show just how productive and competitive this category had become in all rodeos.
Then again, if you want weights, then look at the Swollfest’s top three red snapper — Matt Aymond’s 28.52-pounder led the list followed by Ella Douglas’ catch at 24.98 and Joseph Doiron’s 24.4-pounder.
Aymond stole the Coastal Division show with his No. 1 yellowfin tuna, a 146.4-pound beauty.
Red snapper
The latest recreational red snapper catch was posted for the second week of the season, and this second LA Creel survey showed a 95,332-pound catch, or 10.2% of this year's Louisiana allocation of 934,587 pounds.
The first week’s total was 53,262 pounds.
The seven-day-a-week state-managed season allows anglers holding basic and saltwater licenses and the Recreational Offshore Landing Permit a three-per-angler daily catch. Each red snapper must measure at least 16 inches long.
For the breakdown, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
Oh no!
Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents cited Ville Platte residents Brandon Theriot and Regan Theriot for respective individual charges of taking fish illegally and angling without a license.
The report stated the two were fishing on the Red River when agents made “a compliance check,” and found the men with two catfish.
Here’s the sticky point. Just when you should believe this kind of activity went out a generation or more ago, the report stated, “agents found a line that led to a 12-volt battery under Brandon Theriot’s seat, which was connected to a can of smokeless tobacco. During questioning, Theriot admitted to the agents of using the electrical device to shock and harvest the catfish,” then release alive the catfish.
These violations could lead to fines up to $950.
On amberjack
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has spent more time on greater amberjack during the past three years that this species has replaced red snapper as the most hotly debated species living in Gulf waters.
Now, federal fisheries folks have their turn, and the news is not good.
In Amendment 54, the new regulations take effect July 17 for the recreational sector and became effective June 15 for commercial fishermen.
While the new regs allows the allotment to 80% for recreationals and 20% for commercials, the new total allotment will be reduced this year and in subsequent years because federal fisheries managers determined greater amberjack are overfished — the population is too low and is subject to overfishing – too many fish are caught.
The rule targets a stock rebuilding for 2027, which means, according to the feds, “had to be substantially reduced.”
So, last year’s allowable catch total of 2.033 million pounds will be reduced to 505,000 pounds for at least the next four years with the aforementioned sector allotments taken from that total.