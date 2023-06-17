Catching swordfish takes a lot of patience and a lot of line on a big offshore reel along with the stamina to do battle with the 'Swollest' catch of last weekend's Swollfest Fishing Rodeo on Grand Isle. Jay Leto was the angler on the boat with offshore veteran JJ Tabor's 'Double J' team who hauled in this 251.4-pounder to win the heaviest fish category, and set the record for the heaviest fish in the rodeo's 25-year run. From left, fishing mates are, Tabor, Reid Aucoin, Jay Leto, Robert Sengeleman and Tripp Leto.