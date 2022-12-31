Happy New Year, and if you’re looking for one of those proverbial resolutions then try this — take a youngster hunting and/or fishing and consider introducing them to what sporting conservation has meant to our country’s outdoors men and women.
Impart to them the importance of the contributions of what purchasing hunting and fishing licenses and stamps have meant to the continued bounty we enjoy in our fields, forests, marshes, swamps, mountains, meadows, rivers, bayous, bays and offshore waters.
What’s more, the federal taxes we pay when we purchase fishing and hunting equipment are distributed from three federal funds to the states for the intended purpose of establishing and refurbishing habitat, encouraging participation and enhancing access.
The activities governed by our Department of Wildlife and Fisheries contributed $482 million in taxes to our state’s general fund, none of which goes back to this state agency’s budget.
Yes, it’s you who keeps this agency up and running and surveying and studying and proposing changes to keep our game and fish at sustainable levels.
So, if you older folks find a way, it’s best to give the younger folks among us a life-long devotion to the continued outdoors “health” of our Sportsman’s Paradise until our state Legislature and any future governor decides it’s about time to fund an agency that contributes, not siphons, to our state’s coffers. That goes hand-in-hand with activities hundreds of thousands among our families and friends have decided to make it a vital part of their lives.
The commission
Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting will present an outline for the 2023-2024 hunting seasons.
That this is done in January is a far cry from what this process was years ago. Back then, this resident-game proposal was made during a March meeting. It was worse for waterfowl hunters who had to wait until August for their hunting-season dates.
The move to January was a win for the tens of thousands of work-a-day hunters who had to submit vacation preferences early in the calendar year on the speculation of deer- and duck-hunting dates coming much later in that calendar year.
Other major agenda items include:
- Considering an emergency closure of the upcoming spring turkey season on the Sherburne and Richard Yancey WMAs;
- Voting on the notice to change the recreational and commercial daily limits on cobia (lemonfish);
- Considering a notice to remove a buoy requirements on gill nets used in freshwater areas;
- And, the election of a chairman and vice-chairman.
If you can’t attend the 9:30 a.m. meeting at state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters (Quail Drive, Baton Rouge), then there will be a live audio/video broadcast via Zoom.
Repurpose trees
If you have had a live Christmas tree this year, then consider finding a fishermen you know to use those tinsel-free trees — no flocking, please — for fish habitat.
The trees are perfect to provide habitat in deeper-water locations, and fishermen need to know to use enough weight to sink the trees at a depth to avoid problems with outboards.
Don’t do this
Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents cited 32-year-old Grady Herrington, from Kaplan, 40-year-old Bryan Freeman, from Westlake, and Shawn Stelly, 36, from Kaplan for allegedly hunting over bait or placing bait in a waterfowl hunting area.
The mid-December case was made in Cameron Parish after “an anonymous tip at the end of November about a pond near Holly Beach that was baited to hunt migratory game birds.”
The report stated agents found empty corn bags near the pond and corn in the pond before setting up surveillance when agents “observed Herrington and Freeman actively hunting migratory game birds over the baited pond.”
The report stated agents learned “Herrington was aware of the bait and that Stelly placed the bait.”
Nine birds were taken and donated to a local charity.
The three face federal charges through the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Comments needed
Federal fisheries managers are taking public comment on Gulf of Mexico management plan on changes for the take of vermilion snapper after the most recent stock assessment showed the “annual catch limit on this species could increase from 3.11 million pounds to 5,452,500 pounds.
Comment will be take through Jan. 5.
To submit electronically, go to website: regulations.gov/document/NOAA_FRDOC_0001-6428. Click the “Comment” icon, complete the required fields, then enter your comments.
You can mail written comments to Rich Malinowski, Southeast Regional Office, NMFS, 263 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.