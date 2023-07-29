All the hubbub over speckled trout and redfish continues to dominate our coastal fishing pursuits, and, woefully, nothing is settled after years of battling back and forth about minimum-size and daily limits.
True, the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission took what only could be called a leap of faith during its July meeting when it approved an 18-24 inch “slot” limit on redfish with a three-per-day limit. No fish longer than 24 inches will be allowed in the daily take, and charterboat skippers and crew will be unable to retain fish.
If those regulations pass muster, especially review by the state legislature, and public comment doesn’t sway the seven-member commission to amend, the new rules will become effective in mid-December.
That leaves us debating speckled trout. The offer of a 12-19 inch slot, a 15-per-day limit and allowing two trout over 19 inches in a day’s catch, left anglers on the east side of the Mississippi River in a tizzy. They claim most of their catch exceeds 19 inches.
So, from the commission, came the challenge to Wildlife and Fisheries biologists to come up with a basin-by-basin plan to cover mostly the Pontchartrain, Barataria-Terrebonne and Calcasieu basins, then give the biologists one month to come up with those proposals.
Honestly, that’s a daunting task when considering the entire four-year, speckled trout discussion has focused on statewide management to restore the stock.
The issue will dominate Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge.
Other agenda items include setting opening date(s) for the fall inshore shrimp season; the areas designated for the 2024 Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program; and, updating the December “sunset” provision for the Special Bait Dealer’s Permit.
More on redfish
The Louisiana-based Recreational Fisheries Research Institute has been granted what state Wildlife and Fisheries managers are calling a “... special permit to transport and stock approximately 10,000 red drum (redfish) fingerlings in the Calcasieu Lake estuary.”
It’s a pilot project to determine if stocking hatchery-raised fish can bolster the stock. The first fingerlings release is set this year with another following in 2024.
RFRI is working closely with Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association, and Wildlife and Fisheries “...will assist with evaluation of the success of the project,” with tests for genetics at the stocking location and in future years.
RFRI is funding the process.
Red snapper
Through July 16, the private recreational red snapper landing estimates reached 371,420 pounds (39.7%) of our state’s 934,587-pounds allocation for 2023.
This is the last LA Creel estimate under a three-fish-per-day limit. The limit was increased to four daily beginning July 17. The minimum size remained at 16 inches for a “keeper” red snapper.
Weekly red snapper landings estimates can be found on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
On the hunt
Don’t get caught with your camo down: hunting seasons begin in a little more than a month on Sept. 2, with North and South zones opening for dove hunting.
A note for teal hunters: the special 16-day season will run from Sept. 15-30, that’s a Friday through a Saturday, to take advantage of the latest possible dates for a six-per-day hunt.
All 2023-24 hunting seasons and regulation are posted now on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.
And, the hunting season pamphlets are also printed and will be available in late August at LDWF offices and wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Remember, too, when buying sportsmen’s licenses, there’s a checkoff to donate to our state’s effort to feed the poor through Hunters for the Hungry.