Tarpon on the fly

Michael LeBourgeois, left, and Scott Schlesinger are all smiles after winning the third-annual Fishwater Cup Tarpon Tournament held in Boca Grande, Florida earlier this month. During three days on the water the New Orleans anglers scored 2,800 points after hooking eight tarpon and getting three to the the point where their guide, Mark Becton, could touch the leader before releasing their catch.