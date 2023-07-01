The issue of new regulations on speckled trout has been kicked around for the past three years, so much so that if practice makes perfect, this discussion would have produced an All-American punter for Louisiana’s college football teams.
Come Thursday, during the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s monthly meeting — 9:30 a.m. at state headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge — the now near four-year push to lower daily creel limits should come to an end.
Or close to it.
And, during the same meeting, it’s likely the process of setting new redfish regulations will take a second step.
State fisheries biologists and managers believed they had the speckled trout issue well in hand when they proposed what turned out to be a controversial a 13½-inch minimum size for a 15-fish daily limit. The commission approved those proposed regulations.
The State Senate and House Natural Resources committees rejected that move, and send the issue back to Wildlife and Fisheries, which promoted the commission to review the entire process.
Today, it’s widely believed the new proposal will be to continue a 12-inch minimum size with the 15-fish daily creel.
A new wrinkle could be added to limit the take of longer speckled trout, something the biologists call a “slot” limit. It might mean individual anglers can keep only a small number of speckled trout measuring something in the neighborhood of 20, 21 or 22 inches long each trip.
Again, anything approved by the commission Thursday will have a public comment period and again face the scrutiny of state legislators to become the new regs coastal fishermen will have to live with for several years.
The move on redfish was prompted by a decline in the number of redfish “escaping” into the stock of breeding-sized adults. The accepted belief is that it takes five years for a redfish to become mature enough to become breeders.
A suggestion has come from Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association to limit the take of redfish to a minimum of 16 inches long but less that 27 inches long.
Current regulations limit the take to five redfish per day with that minimum size, but allow one redfish in that daily take to be longer than 27 inches.
Furthermore, each new set of regulations could carry a “sunset” provision which would demand the agency’s biologists and the commission revisit the issue at a preset time, possibly in three, four or five years, to determine if the new limits have worked to restore populations to sustainable numbers.
Other agenda items include annual Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl presentations, in which the two waterfowl conservation groups ask for a share of the funds collected by Wildlife and Fisheries from hunting-license sales. The now decades-old program distributes funds to enhance waterfowl projects on U.S. and Canadian breeding grounds.
Another item is to consider establishing a bowfishing permit.
The meeting will have a live audio/video broadcast available via Zoom.
On the water
After nabbing 12 boaters during the Fourth of July weekend last year, Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents are on the water this weekend for another Operation Dry Water.
Again, they’re looking for “impaired boat operators.”
And, with temperatures shoving heat indeces into triple digits, agents know the combination of sun, wind and boat speed intensifies the effects of alcohol, drugs and several prescription medications.
National statistics show boating while intoxicated accounts for 16% of boating deaths. In Louisiana, it was 17% last year among our state’s 29 boating fatalities.
All those numbers, according to Captain Experiences (a national clearing house for boating accidents and fatalities), Louisiana ranks 14th among the 47 reporting states in boating fatalities. The report stated that between 2018 and 2022, Louisiana averaged 34.7 boating-related accidents and 7.7 boating-related fatalities per 100,000 registered recreational boats. That’s 119 total boating-related deaths among 538 accidents with reported property damage totaling $4,660,539.
The U.S. averages during those years was an average of 5.6 boating deaths (3,307 total fatalities), 37.1 boating accidents (22,057 total) with total property damage reaching $323,128,431.
An honor
The LDWF Enforcement Division’s Lt. Jason Russo, of Metairie, has been named the 2023 National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Southern Region Officer of the Year.
The 21-year agent was honored “for his continuous dedication to enforcing boating safety laws and educating the public,” after teaching safe-boating courses for the past 18 years.
Red snapper
The latest recreational red snapper numbers show a total take of 141,994 pounds, with an increase of only 3,589 pounds in the week ending June 18.
The current total is 15.2% of our state’s 934,587 pounds in this year’s private recreational allocation.
The current season’s complete breakdown can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
License reminder
Now that it’s been a year since Louisiana outdoors folks have a one-year renewal from the purchase date of on fishing and hunting licenses, state Wildlife and Fisheries managers are reminding hunters and fishermen that these annual licenses “may only be renewed once your current license has expired.”
You can sign up for this auto-renewal program on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov. If you apply, then your licenses will automatically renew at expiration through the credit card through a personal account at: LouisianaOutdoors.com.
You also can opt out of this program at the same website.
New charterboat plan
Federal fisheries managers have come up with a final rule to allow for-hire fishing operations in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic regions to “replace reef fish and coastal migratory pelagic historical captain endorsements held by for-hire operators in the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) with standard Gulf Charter/Headboat permits.”
It’s a voluntary program; the new rule will take effect July 31.