At the urging of state Wildlife and Fisheries program managers, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission unanimously approved a resolution requesting our state’s Congressional delegation to push for a repeal of a U.S. Department of Education plan to cut funding for schools teaching hunter education and those with archery in the schools programs.
The vote came during Thursday’s commission meeting. Louisiana joined the other 49 states and dozens of national and regional sportsmen’s organizations standing in opposition to the Department of Education’s interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
Education secretary Miquel Cardona, with the approval from President Joe Biden, expanded BSCA wording from security measures in schools to the elimination of physical education funding for schools with curricula including hunter education/safety and archery activities.
Cardona’s plan would cut deeply into the Archery in Louisiana Schools program, an extracurricular activity more like the ball sports in that competition in these mostly north Louisiana schools produces state, regional and national champions.
The resolution calls for reversal of Cardona’s cuts and for both the Senate and House of Representatives to “correct the ambiguous language in the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that could prevent federal funds from supporting schools that provide Hunter Education and ALAS programs in hundreds of schools in Louisiana.”
Senators John Cornyn (Texas) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina) brokered the act for the Republican side in Congress’ reaction to the tragedies in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Reportedly, these two men fired off responses to Cardona citing a misinterpretation of the act’s language and intent.
A new tower
Hurricane Ida destroyed the original elevated archery tower on Baton Rouge’s Waddill Wildlife Education Center, but Wildlife and Fisheries staff from the Monroe office pitched in to build a new tower now open to the public.
The refuge, open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, is located at 4142 North Flannery Rd. between Choctaw Drive and Greenwell Springs Road.
There are rules, to include:
- No broadheads allowed, field points only;
- Someone 18 and older must accompany anyone 15 and younger on the stand;
- Anyone using the tower “must use a full-body fall arrest harness manufactured to meet the standards recognized by the Treestand Manufactures’ Association;”
- Only two people allowed at any time on the tower;
- Users 18 and older must possess a Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Access Permit, which is included with Lifetime, Louisiana Sportsman’s and Senior Hunt/Fish licenses;
- Regardless of age, users must comply with the daily self-clearing permit requirement.
Well deserved
Cpl. Joshua Harris, a Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent, was honored after being named the 2022-23 Mississippi Flyway Council Waterfowl Enforcement Officer of the Year during Thursday’s commission meeting.
He’s the first Louisianan to be so honored by the 15-state Mississippi Flyway Council.
The 10-year veteran led the state in waterfowl cases during the 2022-23 season. His 73 waterfowl citations included over-the-limit, hunters not using nontoxic shot, unplugged shotguns and migratory game-bird baiting violations.
New burn-ban rule
An emergency burn ban on all Wildlife and Fisheries management/conservation areas and refuges was modified by the commission.
The exception allows outdoor cooking “using contained cooking equipment, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.”
The reminder is any other flames or fires on these lands will be treated as a Class 2 violation. The burn ban remains effective through Oct. 5.
Water & ducks
With the 16-day teal season opening Friday — yes, Friday — the issue of dried-up marshes remains a stumbling block for successful hunts.
Calls around the western and southwestern parishes have identified flights of teal in our state, and, naturally, the birds are congregated any place there’s water. This weekend’s cold front should push more teal into our state.
Most sporting goods shops are stocked with enough nontoxic shot for the season, and, hopefully, the coastal areas between Morgan City and Lake Arthur received enough rain in the last week to make a few planes where rainfall ponded.
Red snapper
As expected when school opens and football season begins, the last week of August produced a below-average red snapper catch. Wildlife and Fisheries managers, through LA Creel data, said the week ending Aug. 27, showed only a 16,253-pound take, a catch that bumped up the total catch to 751,980 pounds (80.5%) of our state’s 934,587-pound private recreational allocation.
Weekly red snapper landings estimates can be found on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.