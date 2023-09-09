The archery season for deer in most of south Louisiana begins Oct. 1 and the newly constructed archery tower at the Waddill Wildlife Education Center in Baton Rouge can help bowhunters get ready for the season. The center is off North Flannery Road and is open during the day. One rule is all using the tower 'must use a full-body fall arrest harness manufactured to meet the standards recognized by the Treestand Manufactures’ Association.'