Federal Waterfowl stamps like this one for the 2015-2016 waterfowl season have produced more than $1 billion since 1934 for waterfowl habitat and restoration. A bill introduced last week in the U.S. House will help waterfowl hunters get 'electronic' duck stamps hunters can save and use throughout the migratory waterfowl seasons on their cellphones, then get the $25 'physical' stamp mailed to them after the season.