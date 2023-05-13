Happy Mother’s Day!
It’s a joyous day, especially for those among us who enjoy the outdoors in south Louisiana.
There had to be times when our moms didn’t appreciate having our smelly clothes in her wash. How about the stinky mud from that crawfish trip into the swamp?
Add sweat, fish scales, blood, guts and the time when someone I knew in my family (yeah, right — likely excuse) left a small tree frog in a pocket for mom to find while making sure pockets were empty before going into her new washer.
It wasn’t funny then, but is now. While she didn’t shriek, it was easy to see her hand patting her heart to know one of her eight children sent her racing for a breath.
My mom had seen far too much by the time she began her family. She grew up on the edge of the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression. She left a small town to become a nurse, then volunteered to become a frontline Army nurse in the European theater during World War II. That year trudging onto Ohama Beach, then through France, Belgium, Luxenbourg, Holland and Germany left memories etched so deeply she would shed an occasional tear at the thought of treating all the young soldiers who came through the 110th Evacuation Hospital.
So, today, a heartfelt thank you to her and to mother-in-law and nurse Carolyn, my wife and the two young women who’ve given us five terrific grandchildren.
Somehow, thank you doesn’t seem enough.
Duck stamp plan
Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, and Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, introduced a bill in the U.S. House last week to bring the purchase of the Migratory Waterfowl Stamp into the 21st century.
Called the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, the bill, if enacted, would allow waterfowl hunters to purchase stamps electronically, and make the stamp valid throughout the entire season.
“The problem we found was a hunter could get the stamp and carry it in their cellphones (LA Wallet for example), but the electronic stamp was good for 45 days (from purchase),” Graves said Wednesday.
That presented a problem for hunters. Louisiana hunters are in the Mississippi Flyway’s 60-day duck season. The promise was the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would send the hunter the physical stamp after purchasing the electronic stamp; and, for a majority of hunters, the physical stamp would not reach them before that 45-day window closed.
Graves explained the original intention of the 45-day window was to prevent a hunter from getting the physical stamp and passing it along to another hunter, but what happened was a hunter would be forced to either get another electronic stamp or a physical stamp to finish the season because of the delay in sending the physical stamp.
“This bill repairs a broken system,” Graves said, adding the intent is not to do away with decades-old hobby of collecting duck stamps.
“This bill will allow the digital stamp to be valid through the entire season, then the hunter will get the physical stamp after the season is over,” Graves said. “This was a compliance issue, and we wanted to keep the role of the physical stamp — the beautiful artwork. Of course, the physical stamp will be available, too (through the U.S. Post Office). We believe this will be ready for the 2023-2024 waterfowl seasons.
“This common-sense legislation should have been law long ago. We’re making it easier for outdoorsmen and women to hunt and enjoy the Sportsman’s Paradise,” Graves said.
For Thompson, a hunter, it was important to continue this revenue stream the stamps provide for habitat conservation.
“As an avid outdoorsman and member of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, I know how important it is to ensure that the tradition of hunting is balanced with the preservation of wetlands and waterfowl habitats,” Thompson said.
Duck stamps are required to hunt all duck and goose seasons. Enacted in 1934, the program has generated more than $1 billion for wetlands conservation, and duck stamps have helped conserve more than 6 million acres of wetlands within the National Wildlife Refuge System.
The bill has drawn wide support from state wildlife agencies, Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.
Houseboats
With prime fishing, then hunting seasons approaching, state Wildlife and Fisheries managers sent out a reminder that owners must register their houseboats. The rule has been in effect since Jan. 1, 2019, and requires all houseboats “operated, occupied, inhabited, utilized or otherwise deployed on the waters of Louisiana must be registered with LDWF,” but titling of commercially made or homemade houseboats is not required.
You can use the LDWF website to register a houseboat: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/title-or-register-your-boat.
Turkeys
Wildlife and Fisheries program manager Cody Cedotal reported a second consecutive year of “higher than average” turkey successes for Louisiana hunters.
In fact, Cedotal said, this recent spring season produced the second-highest hunter success rate since 2009 with 2,833 birds taken this year, some 13 less than 2022. The info came from tag validation data.
“Good weather conditions throughout the season combined with relatively good reproduction in some management regions of the state the last two years are likely contributing factors to the harvest increase,” Cedotal said noting reported tags for the past two weeks of the 2023 season showed a slight increase from previous seasons.
Bluefins
Bluefin tuna are an incidental catch for most Louisiana bluewater fishermen taking to Gulf of Mexico waters. Yes, there have been years when several bluefins are reported by state anglers, and you need a special federally issued tag to keep one.
But, not now. The bluefin tuna season is closed in the Gulf of Mexico because federal fisheries folks have designated the Gulf as bluefin tuna spawning grounds.
So, the fishery was closed May 9 and will remain closed through the end of the year.