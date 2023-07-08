Thursday was the most crucial day for coastal fishermen in years.
Not since the gill-net ban was so hotly debated, and passed near 25 years ago has one day been so important to the hundreds of thousands of Louisianans who chase speckled trout and redfish.
But after four years of wrangling with new trout daily-catch and size limits, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission decided, albeit in a close vote, to delay a decision until its Aug. 3 meeting.
Redfish were on Thursday’s agenda, too, and, if new regulations pass muster, fishermen will face the most restrictive size and daily-creel limits ever.
The commission also passed a notice requiring a new no-fee permit for bowfishermen.
All issues deserve to be handled individually, and anyone interested in making comments should address each issue by writing Jason Adriance, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA, 70898-9000, or e-mail: jadriance@wlf.la.gov.
Speckled trout
After the state Senate and House Natural Resources committees rejected the original 13½-inch minimum size and 15-per-day limit, a working group went to work with two commission members, Wildlife and Fisheries marine biologists and user groups — notably CCA Louisiana and the Louisiana Charterboat Association — to come up with a new proposal.
Adriance presented that plan Thursday. It would limit anglers to 15 fish per day within a “slot” of 12-19 inches long with two trout over 19 inches allowed in a day’s catch. Charterboat skippers and their crews would not be able to take trout, and biologists would be responsible for a new stock assessment by April 2027. The new regulations would expire Jan. 1, 2028.
According to the agency’s data, this plan would rebuild sustainable trout stocks in 10 years.
Public comments made it clear fishermen on the east side of the Mississippi River didn’t like the “two over 19 inches” limit, because, they said, they catch larger trout than anglers west of the river.
That led commission chairman Andrew Blanchard to offer a plan for size and creel limits in at least three of the state’s coastal basins.
That led commission member Joe McPherson to make a motion to table the proposal until the August meeting, and a request by Adriance and his staff to come up with data to support basin-specific limits.
In short, Adriance said his staff will try to fulfill that demand.
That will be a daunting task, since most of the focus of the past four years has been a statewide plan for the recovery of this overfished species.
That led commission member Brandon DeCuir to offer a 13-20 inch minimum size with one fish over 20 inches, a 15-fish limit and a no-guides catch, a move Adriance would lead to a six-year recovery. It failed.
McPherson’s motion to table passed 4-2. Commission member Andy Brister was absent.
If the commission approves a plan in August, a public comment period will follow as well as Legislative muster, the rule will go into effect Nov. 20, the Monday of Thanksgiving week.
Stay tuned.
Redfish
Again, the proposed 18-27 inch slot limit, a four-fish daily creel — and no redfish could be kept over 27 inches long — failed.
Adriance said redfish are not overfished, but a low escapement rate for the species indicates redfish are undergoing overfishing.
Simply stated, “escapement” is a term applied to the age of a fish when it moves into the breeding stock. “Overfished” means a species does not have the ability, at present stock levels, to replenish itself, and “overfishing” means the species is heading in the direction of being overfished.
The plan offered a 30-year rebuilding period, which, Adriance said, should produce results.
Again, public comment swayed the commission to the point where McPherson offered a motion to reduce the plan to an 18-24 inch slot limit with a three-fish-per-day creel. Again, no fish over 24 inches could be kept and charter skippers and crew could not retain redfish.
Adriance said data shows this plan would reduce recovery time to as little as 11 years.
As with the speckled trout proposal, the notice reads, “Charter guides and crew will still be allowed to engage in fishing on charter trips to demonstrate how to catch red drum, but will not be allowed to retain red drum towards any limit on the vessel.”
Again, public comment and Legislative approval will follow, and if all falls into place, this new rule would be effective in the week before Christmas.
Bowfishing
The move for a no-fee permit is, Adriance said, to get a handle on just how many are engaging in this nighttime activity in the marshes.
Fly fishing groups and kayak fishermen told the commission bowfishing takes what they believe is an inordinate number of redfish from the marshes, and a bowfishing guide said he will have to more stringently monitor his clients about what size redfish are legal and which aren’t.
Bowfishermen 18 and older must have valid basic and saltwater license and the new permit will be valid for one year from the date issued. The permit is for those bowfishing south of the state’s saltwater line.
Cat Island
After a partial closure since late April, Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge is open without restrictions. The NWR indicated all trails are open for walking or nonmotorized biking.
Access continues to be via the parish servitude, which bypasses a damaged portion of Creek Road, and vehicle access ends at the parking lot at the Wood Duck trailhead.
All vehicle access beyond this point requires a Special Use Permit from the refuge’s office.