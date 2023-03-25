Before “Bud” Oliver was among the smallest football players at Baton Rouge High School, and before he was a husband, a World War II veteran and a father, he was a “swampateer.”
Somewhere in the DNA of this 100-year-old Baton Rougean — he and his family and friends celebrated that milestone this weekend — some researcher is going to find some Atchafalaya Basin swamp water in his veins.
Even though he hasn’t been in a duck blind in 10 years — and what avid duck hunter would wish to hunt until he or she was 90 — he remembers those days and, last week, painted a picture of his most memorable day in his beloved Atchafalaya Swamp.
“It’s all there,” Oliver said glancing to a duck-call lanyard adorned with “duck jewelry,” a string of leg bands taken from the wild waterfowl he’s taken in more than 70 hunting years.
“Took three banded mallards one morning, and all three were banded in different areas,” he said. “My son-in-law, Chet Thompson, was with me. What a hunt! Never heard of anyone doing that.
“We hunted from a camp I built, a one-room place, in Sawyer’s Cove, and hunted from a pirogue I built. That’s what you had to do if you loved to hunt and fish like I did,” he said.
Oliver’s home in filled with memories. His wife’s photo holds a place of honor among the mementoes of his hunting and fishing treasures.
He talked about seeing Shirley walking across Fifth Street one day, and asking her for a date, a day that turned into a marriage shortly after he was drafted. He talked about playing for Butch Helveston at Baton Rouge High, and how none of the near 40 players, save him, in his 1940 team photo were still living. Oh, and that 12-7 loss to Catholic High at Tiger Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.
He talked about his three U.S. Army years, the invasion of the Philippines, his post-war occupation duty in Japan, his return home to Shirley and beginning their family, and, with a certain sadness in his voice, their 75 years together before Shirley died three years ago.
“I loved her. Still do. She was my sweetheart. She followed me everywhere and stayed strong when my job ended when Ethyl ended when the plant closed,” he said. “She knew how much hunting and fishing meant to me.”
He numbered legendary “swampateers” Jerry Breaux (a former Advocate Outdoors contributor) and Bill Lyons and their bass fishing escapades in the Atchafalaya — like the four-day stretch when he and a buddy put more than 100 bass in his boat.
“What I remember about the guys I worked with was my duck hunting trips, and them asking me how I could leave a warm bed and a warm woman to go out in the cold to hunt ducks, and to fish.
“But what we had was a hunting and fishing paradise in that swamp. False River, too. I still go fishing when I can. My boat’s 42 years old. Still runs. Needs cleaning now, but it still runs and never has leaked,” he said.
He remembered, fondly, his Rusty, a retriever he trained to grab downed ducks: “Rusty never missed a duck, and it broke my heart when I had to put him down. He was a great companion.
“I guess I was insane. It hurts that I can’t go like I did, but we had a paradise back then. All that’s gone forever now. I loved it. Miss it, and I miss Shirley most of all.”
That’s the life of a “swampateer,” and if he was an Army staff sergeant, Bud Oliver has risen to the rank of commanding general of that still-growing army.
Oh, and don’t ask him what the J.A. stands for in his name. He’s always been “Bud.”