Fishing, hunting and football. Does life get any better?
Probably not for Tyler Rivet and Greg Hackney.
Rivet, from Raceland, finished ninth among the 102 Bassmaster Elite Series bass fisherman in the Angler of the Year standings. It’s another giant step for the young angler who organized Nicholls State’s first bass fishing team.
Next March 22-24, on Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees, Rivet will compete in his third Bassmaster Classic in his four pro-fishing seasons. He started this year winning the Elite Series event on Lake Okeechobee in Florida.
Hackney, the veteran touring pro from Gonzales, was the 2014 Angler of the Year. He finished 20th in the AOY standings and will be competing in his 19th Classic.
The youngsters
Thanks to the Junior Southwest Bassmaster for opening the eyes to the resurgence of bass fishing in Blind River, a waterway hit hard by Hurricane Ida two years ago.
The report of “lots of short fish” caught and released certainly showed the river’s recovery from what otherwise was a fishing disaster.
That’s dedication
Some 180 bluewater fishermen showed up at Port Eads for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Invitational Billfish Tournament.
The report of the “blue water being so close” and calm conditions meant short runs to chase the giants living off our coast.
Team Supreme made the tournament’s founder Guy Billups proud with Allen Krake leading his team to a solid five blue marlin tagged and released. Krake’s crew will represent the N.O. Big Game Fishing Club in next year’s Offshore World Championship next year in Costa Rica.
A big haul
Hunters for the Hungry’s Clean Out Your Freezer Day collected 21,881 pounds of frozen meat for the needy of our state.
H4H’s director Julie Grunewald said collections of frozen game and fish will continue. For pickup, email: julie@h4hla.org.
New exhaust regulations
Wildlife and Fisheries managers issued a reminder this week for the Sept. 15 opening of the teal season.
If you’re planning to hunt a wildlife management area, there are new exhaust regulations for all powered watercraft: “Factory original equipment manufacturer (OEM) installed or OEM equivalent exhausts are required for all boat/power craft engines operating on WMAs … and the operation of a power craft with an altered muffler or muffler cutout or in a manner that bypasses or reduces the effectiveness of the muffler system is prohibited on WMAs.”
More on fire ban
Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Rob Shadoin signed a Declaration of Emergency banning fires of all kinds on all WMAs, refuges and conservation areas. The ban went into effect Sept. 1.
The ban includes “but (is) not limited to, campfires, barbecue grills, or using matches, lighters, or any other device or instrument that is intended to ignite flames.”
Violation of this ban is a Class 2 violation by state law.
The commission
Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting will tackle the thorny issue of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a move the White House plans to use to stop funding any school offering Hunter Safety or Archery in the Schools programs.
The agenda item: Receive and Consider a Resolution on the Impact to the Hunter Education Program.”
The issue has evoked negative responses from most of the wildlife agencies in our country along with shooting sports organizations and national and regional outdoors groups.
Other agenda items include extending the sunset provision for Special Bait Shrimp Permit, and setting the 2023-2024 oyster season.
You can view the meeting’s live audio/video broadcast via Zoom.