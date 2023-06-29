Blistering conditions are likely to greet track and field athletes competing Saturday and Sunday in a USATF regional meet at UL's Cajun Track.
Entries were scheduled to close Thursday night for the meet, which features entrants from Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama.
Competition begins at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for Saturday and $15 for both days combined.
"This is the first time the meet will be hosted by UL," meet director Trent Ellis said. "I've developed a good relationship with their coaches.
"The next step will be qualifying for the Olympics."
The heat index has soared over 100 degrees for much of the week, so entrants will be cautioned to stay hydrated.
Details and information can be found on athletics.com, Ellis said.