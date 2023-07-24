Year 2 of the 14-team Sun Belt Conference begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, surprisingly with even more reason for excitement than a year ago.
For some, that might not seem possible. Last summer, the Sun Belt was gushing about its future prospects after adding four new teams to the fold in Southern Miss, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion.
No one knew for sure how it would play out on the field. As it turned out, it couldn’t have worked out much better.
James Madison went 6-2 in conference play, Marshall beat Notre Dame and finished the season with a five-game winning streak and Southern Miss took a huge step on the road back to glory.
Any lingering doubts about the future are gone. It’s on now.
On Monday, a mixture of the new blood’s impact and the old guard’s reemergence were highlighted when the league released its preseason poll and all-Sun Belt honors.
James Madison was picked to win the East Division with 78 total points, squeaking past Appalachian State with 75. Both the Dukes and the Mountaineers received four first-place votes.
Coastal Carolina was just behind with three first-place votes and 71 total points behind Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Grayson McCall.
The Preseason Defensive Player of the Year is Old Dominion's Jason Henderson, who led the nation in tackles last season. But ODU is picked to finish last in the East Division.
In the West, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are picked to finish third in the West Division with four first-place points with Troy selected to repeat as division champions, followed by South Alabama.
Tight end Neal Johnson was UL’s only first-team all-Sun Belt pick (he had 25 receptions for 296 yards last fall), while junior guard AJ Gillie was a second-team pick (he graded out at 80% or higher in 11 games last season).
Overall, below are five factors to consider when analyzing the 2023 Sun Belt football season:
1. All about the QBs?
Neither of the two teams predicted to win division titlesreturn their starting quarterbacks.
James Madison’s options to replace Todd Centeio (2,697 yards, 25 TDs, 5 INTs) include transfers Jordan McCloud from Arizona and Brett Griffis from Wake Forest.
Meanwhile, Troy lost quarterback Gunnar Watson (2,818 yds, 14 TDs, 12 INTs), but defense was what propelled the Trojans to a title season. Will Crowder, a former West Virginia quarterback, figures to be the starter.
The two teams right behind Troy in the West, though, are seasoned at quarterback — South Alabama has Carter Bradley (3,334 yds, 28 TDs, 12 INTs) and UL has its trio of Ben Wooldridge, Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss.
Overall, nine of the 14 teams will be starting a new quarterback this fall. The other two teams with returning starters are Marshall’s Cam Fancher and Georgia State’s Darren Grainger.
2. Ground and pound
In the era of 7-on-7 practice and high-scoring football, the Sun Belt teams haven’t exactly adopted the new wave.
James Madison was No. 5 nationally in run defense last season. The Dukes outrushed their opponents 2,054-882 on the season. Marshall was No. 7 nationally in total defense and No. 6 in scoring defense.
Troy had the league’s No. 2 overall defense, and South Alabama’s resurgence was largely because of LaDamian Webb’s 1,665 rushing yards. The Trojans outrushed their opponents by more than 800 yards.
Previously, the Cajuns had dominated the Western Division behind a powerful rushing attack. They slipped last season, barely outrushing its opponents by the slimmest of margins 1,844-1,841.
3. Schedules could be key
Predicting the division races come late November can be difficult. Schedules could be the tiebreaking.
Take Troy, for example. The reigning champion Trojans face a schedule that doesn’t include three of the top four teams in the East Division — Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina or Marshall — and games against East leader James Madison and West runner-up South Alabama are at home.
Likewise, projecting longtime Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State to return to the top after a 3-5 showing in league play last season could be based on tradition — or the fact that the Mountaineers don’t play the top three projected West teams in Troy, South Alabama or UL.
4. Proving it
Step 1 is doing it the first time. The next step is being able to deliver an encore performance.
For different teams, that means different things.
Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton was successful in transforming an old-school rushing program into a pass-happy attack in one season, but last year's quarterback is gone.
James Madison, Marshall and Southern Miss all enjoyed levels of success in Year 1 in the Sun Belt. Now we’ll see how those teams adjust to the counterpunches the Sun Belt coaches provide after an offseason of scheming.
5. The hard way
Sometimes, teams can win more games than expected because of a lopsided turnover margin.
That wasn’t the case last year in the Sun Belt when even the most successful teams struggled with turnovers.
James Madison (8-3, 6-2), Troy (12-2, 7-1) and Coastal Carolina (9-4, 6-2) all turned it over at least 20 times, and Marshall (9-4, 5-3) did so 19 times. The Thunderin’ Herd only led the league by one with a plus-10 turnover ratio, despite a league-high 29 takeaways.
On the flip side, Appalachian State went 3-5 in the league with a plus-9 turnover margin, while Georgia State (4-8, 3-5) was fourth at plus-5. Arkansas State (3-9, 1-7), which had the fewest conference wins, committed the fewest turnovers by far with only nine.
