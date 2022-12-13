Tavion Smith’s been through a lot of uncertainty in his football career to get to the point of signing a Division I national letter of intent.
So when it came down to make a decision, the 6-foot-3, 205 wide receiver opted for what felt the most comfortable.
For him, that meant committing with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I definitely plan on signing next week,” Smith said. “I can’t wait.”
The junior college product plans to arrive in Lafayette on Jan. 8 to get to work learning the offense as quickly as possible.
Smith has actually been on UL’s board for several years. Playing for powerful Oak Grove High in Hattiesburg, then-UL assistant coach Michael Desormeaux recruited him.
Smith ended up spending two years at Pearl River Community College, where he caught 23 passes for 368 yards and two scores, through the pandemic seasons.
He then transferred to Jones College and had several offers after catching 12 passes for 187 yards and three scores last season. Other offers were from UAB, Troy, UTSA and Central Michigan.
But already knowing Desormeaux paid dividends when Cajuns’ assistant coach Matt Bergeron came calling this time around.
“I was already familiar with the culture there,” said Smith, who has two years of eligibility remaining. “I already knew coach Des, so that made my decision pretty easy. It already felt like home for me.”
Smith looks forward to Division I coaching after forcing himself to be patient during his junior college years.
“A lot of times in junior college, you basically have to learn on your own,” Smith said. “I think the main area I improved in was in attacking the ball. I didn’t really attack the ball in high school. Now, I’m a go-up-and-get-it type of receiver.”
Smith actually played tight end at Oak Grove. These days, he feels like he could be an option to replace the target size of 6-5 senior John Stephens.
“Really, I’ve played every position, including tight end,” Smith said. “I’ve got to speed to beat a linebacker and the size against a defensive back. I know how to body people up. I can play in the slot or any of the receiver positions.”
The other facet of Smith’s game that might help him with the Cajuns is the physical aspect of blocking.
“I played tight end in high school at the 6A level in Mississippi, so I’m used to big linebacker and big defensive ends – you know, big and athletic, really talented guys,” Smith said. “I really enjoy putting people on their butts. I take pride in blocking.”
Smith said he’s examined the Cajuns’ depth chart at wide receiver. While it was disappointing to see that Dontae Fleming entered the transfer portal, he’s looking forward to making an immediate impact.
“Being a junior college guy, I’m already an older guy, so I want to come in and fill a big role right away,” he said. “I plan on coming and learning the play book as fast as I can.”