SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour.
By the game’s end, it was colder than that.
The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns led from the end of the game’s first drive to the final 20 seconds only to suffer a heartbreaking 23-16 defeat to the Houston Cougars.
“That was a tough way to lose it,” Desormeaux said. “Our team wanted it really badly for these guys (seniors Jourdan Quibodeaux and Johnny Lumpkin). This senior class is a special group. They’ve done a lot for the University of Louisiana. More than what they’ve done on the field, they’ve always represented with class and that I’m proud of.
“I’m proud of this group tonight.”
Even Houston coach Dana Holgorson just looked beaten even as the winning coach in the postgame press conference.
“I have a headache,” he said. “I’m tired.”
Known as one of the nation’s most explosive passing offenses, Houston was limited to two touchdowns below its season average of 37.2 points a game.
The Cougars were one of only five teams in the country to score 30 or more points in at least 11 games this season.
UL’s defense also limited Houston to 363 total yards — far below its average of 463.3 yards.
Unfortunately, none of that mattered after Houston incredibly marched 92 yards on seven plays for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left.
“We had a chance to win at the end,” Desormeaux said. “We just made a couple of mistakes at the end.”