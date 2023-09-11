There were two issues weighing heavily on the minds of disappointed UL football fans after the 38-31 loss at Old Dominion on Saturday.
One was the fourth-and-goal play call from the 7 with a chance to tie late in the fourth quarter. The other was what in the world happened to the secondary?
UL coach Michael Desormeaux addressed both in his weekly news conference Monday.
His immediate response was, “A good ball and we’re going to score” to the fourth-down call. He doesn’t regret the play call, but he did agree there were complications to it.
“It’s tough going to the left,” said Desormeaux, whose Cajuns next play at 6 p.m. Saturday at UAB. “Obviously we would have preferred the ball going to the other hash, but we knew that was the best play.
“We had that play ready to go. We’ve been repping it since fall camp. It was the right time. Unfortunately, it was the wrong hash. It’s not an easy throw, so I’ll put it on me.”
The target was redshirt freshman tight end Terrance Carter, but the ball was underthrown to end UL’s comeback attempt.
“The design was good,” Desormeaux said. “Terrance was in the right spot — a good ball on the front shoulder and he’s going to score, and we’re hopefully talking about some different things today.”
The shame of the play was quarterback Ben Wooldridge had just led the offense to a pair of 90-yard drives, including a 37-yard TD pass to Jacob Kibodi on the previous drive.
Desormeaux also defended not running the ball in the red zone on that possession.
“I know everybody out there has their opinions on it, but they played blitz zero three out of four downs, so you weren’t running the ball inside and you weren’t throwing it over the middle … because then they had droppers coming out,” he said. “So we felt like getting the edge was the best route.”
Then there’s the poor job the unseasoned secondary did one week after playing tremendously against Northwestern State. On Saturday, the defense allowed 19 yards per completion after giving up touchdown passes of 30, 36, 61 and 37 yards to spoil what was overall an improved offensive performance.
“They put a lot of stress on you,” Desormeaux said of Old Dominion. “When you watch the tape, it’s hard to tell how fast somebody really goes. Their tempo was impressive. We have tempo plays too, and we try to be as fast as we can, but it’s not at that pace.
“They stay in the same formation and the unique thing is that most people, they’ll go first and 10 and get nothing and get up, stand up right there and go tempo, which is unique. A lot of people don’t do that. It puts pressure on you.”
But after looking at film, the Cajuns defense also helped ODU’s cause.
“A lot of it happened when we weren’t cleats in the ground screwed in and ready to go play, and that’s tough,” Desormeaux said. “It’s hard enough to do that job when you’re lined up and you know what they’re trying to do. It’s really hard when you’re playing catch-up and you’re not ready at the snap.”
He said the UL coaching staff took lots of notes after the performance.
“Basically, we could have done some things,” Desormeaux said. “There’s always a lot of things as a coach that you can do to help them. There are some things that we could have done to help us get set a little quicker in tempo.”
The issues after Saturday’s loss went further than just those two. The film also indicted the special teams, particularly kickoff coverage.
“Effort overall on special teams, that’s been our trademark for a long time,” Desormeaux said. “That was not what we want. Kickoff coverage, the lane integrity was terrible. We were not physical enough there and that’s not our standard.”
In the first quarter, UL’s defense forced a turnover on downs at the UL 43 but the offense followed that up with a three-and-out. In the third quarter, the defense forced a three-and-out only to see its offense do the same thing after the punt.
“You’ve got to play off that momentum,” Desormeaux said. “It’s a game of momentum. When you get an opportunity and you go tack another score on the board, it changes things a little bit.”
There also were some improvements from the season opener.
The coaches wanted the offense to possess the ball, protect Wooldridge better and be more efficient with the passing game. The unit took care of each of those areas, but the Cajuns still lost.
The other harsh reality of Saturday’s loss was 10 penalties for 70 yards, compared to three for 21 for Old Dominion.
“That’s embarrassing, because that’s something that we pride ourselves on being — disciplined — and when you have that many penalties, it says otherwise,” he said. “So we’ve got to get that figured out.”