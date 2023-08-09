UL redshirt junior left guard AJ Gillie may not be a big talker, but he listens.
He’s heard the charge to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line from line coach Jeff Norrid heading into camp this season.
“The offensive line does have a chip on its shoulder,” the 6-foot-2, 328-pound guard said. “We have to start fast and we have to lead this team to a conference championship.
“Coach Norrid, he actually put that chip on our shoulder. He said it starts with us. Everything on the team starts with us. If we come out lackadaisical, then we’re going to practice good and that leads to us not playing well.”
Gillie and fellow veteran left tackle Nathan Thomas also remember.
They know the growing pains their offensive line went through because of injuries last season.
“Watching film, there were guys that you could tell were nervous,” Gillie said. “It would just be small mistakes and being just one block away from popping a touchdown. It was never anything drastic. It was mostly just nerves.”
Last year at this time, UL’s staff was struggling to find five starter-level healthy bodies on the field at the same time. As a result, so many fundamentals suffered.
“It goes back to that chemistry,” Thomas said. “Communication plays a big role in that. We didn’t have enough communication throughout the entire line when we were playing. It was just kind of like left side, right side. That’s a big difference going into this year. We’re going to be better because there is no more left side, right side – it’s all five equal one same playing field. We’re ready to go.”
In fact, it’s pretty obvious early in camp that four starters have emerged, as long as everyone stays healthy.
That's Thomas and Gillie on the left side, Landon Burton at center and Jax Harrington at right guard.
“It’s way ahead from last year,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “We’ve got four no-doubt pieces in place from right guard all the way over to left tackle. They’ve looked really good. They’re on the same page communicating really well. Right tackle is the one that’s kind of up for grabs a little bit.”
Currently battling for that spot are redshirt sophomore George Jackson, redshirt senior James Ohonba and redshirt freshman Trent Murphy.
Ohonba and Jackson both played mostly guard last season, but have practiced at tackle both years.
“I think at times he’s a little bit more natural at tackle with just the way that he plays and the nature of his game,” Desormeaux said of Ohonba said. “But his experience is certainly a reason why you’d want to put him in the mix right there to go see.”
It’s certainly critical the line help the offense rejuvenate the rushing attack during the season.
“We want to run the ball no matter what because we can,” Thomas said. ”We have the ability to do it. We can do it. We’ve seen it in practice. We’ve seen it last year. It’s those minor mistakes that has taken a toll.
“Maybe we shed off block here, tackle. It’s those little things that we’re getting fixed now to where when we get to the season, we don’t have that issue. We’re going to be steamrolling people.”
There’s no doubt that leading the charge overall for the offensive line is the seasoned and talented left side with Gillie and Thomas.
In fact, it wouldn’t surprise many if one or both continue UL’s recent legacy of offensive linemen getting drafted.
“Some people are just born to move other people,” UL offensive coordinator Tim leger said. “Him (Gillie) and Kevin Dotson were both born to move humans and that’s just what he is. Some people run fast, some people jump high and some were human road raiders and that’s what AJ is. When he gets his hands on you, he is big and he’s physical.
He’s also really smart. I think he’s going to play good, I really do.”
Thomas said he feels no extra pressure.
“No, not really,” Thomas said. “The reason I say that is because as long as I’m out there doing my job and helping the man next to me, then I’m good. Wherever that leaves me, so be it.
“Right now, I’m just focusing on myself getting better and helping my teammates get better. That’s all that matters.”