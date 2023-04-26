On paper, the most likely former UL Ragin’ Cajun to be selected in this weekend’s 2023 NFL Draft was wide receiver Michael Jefferson.
After his April 9 automobile accident in Alabama, Jefferson will be looking 2024 for his entry point into the NFL.
That leaves a list of longtime Cajuns hoping to get a phone call at some point this weekend. That likely includes Andre Jones on the edge, safety Bralen Trahan, cornerback Eric Garror, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, running back Chris Smith and punter Rhys Byrns.
Jones certainly has the measurables to attract attention at 6-foot-4, 258 pounds and a noticeable burst off the edge with “violent hands” heading the way.
“I met with three teams and they want me to play ‘Sam’ outside linebacker,” Jones said. “Basically, I’m going to be on the edge – edge rusher. I can play 4-down or 3-down. On my tape, they see me all over the field, so they know they can fit me here or fit me there.”
As a senior, Jones moved from defensive end to outside linebacker to give him more experience in space.
“I made plays in space, so they say, ‘Ok, Ok, OK, he can do that,’” said Jones, who had 7.5 sacks this past season. “They had seen me run to the ball, but I can flip my hips, come down and tackle somebody like an inside linebacker. To be that big and can do that, that’s a plus.”
Like all in his position, Jones just wants a chance.
“I’m just worried about me getting an opportunity, that’s all,” he said. “Just let me get my opportunity.”
Trahan said he’s recently met with the Saints, Bears and Dolphins.
“It’s been good,” Trahan said. “The whole process has been a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me. Everything I’m hearing is that I could be a third-day guy – anywhere from late in the sixth round to an undrafted free agent.
“I just want an opportunity. The way my agent and I look at it, I’m not worried about competing against other safeties. I just need an opportunity.”
As a senior, Trahan got more experience on special teams – working on kickoff and punt block units – to provide NFL scouts with special teams film.
“I talked to (current NFL safety) Percy (Butler) and he told me to just be ready to embrace our role no matter what it is,” said Trahan, who had 78 tackles and four interceptions as a senior. “The biggest thing is to be ready to play special teams and just be ready to always give 100% when you can an opportunity.”
Lumpkin could be appealing to teams because of his 6-foot-5, 264-pound frame as a tight end, as well as a 10-foot broad jump, 35-inch arms and 84-inch wingspan.
The Georgia native who caught four touchdown passes as a senior has visited with the Falcons, Colts and Bengals during the predraft process.
Smith is a running back by trade, but has also built quite a reputation as a kick returner. Smith also caught punts during practices for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to bolster his resume.
“It went well,” he said. “I did that in high school, plus I played baseball in high school, so I was used to judging fly balls.
“Right now, it’s just about getting on a roster and getting a chance to prove yourself.”
The story is a very similar one for Garror. Despite having nine career interceptions and 35 pass breakups, it’s likely his expert punt return skills with three scores that will create options for him in the NFL.
“They’re all saying that the way I’m going to get my foot in the door is through punt returns,” Garror said. “I hope I can get drafted, but you just don’t know what teams are thinking. I’ll play in the nickel. I’ll do whatever I’ve got to do.”
Perhaps in the most unique position is Byrns. Very few punters are drafted in the NFL, but that’s not the same in the Canadian Football League. That draft is a week later.
Byrns said his first goal is to get an NFL undrafted free agent invitation. If that doesn’t happen, he’ll turn his attention to the CFL.