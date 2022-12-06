When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns walked off Cajun Field after watching a 17-point evaporate, it was hard for even their diehard fans to envision how rosy things would look a month later.
Georgia Southern was coming in four days later with the league’s most explosive passing offense and then UL had to go to Florida State.
And yet, short of another trip to the Sun Belt championship game, things kind of worked out as well as they could have.
Even better really.
Not only did the 6-6 Cajuns get invited to a bowl, but it’s one the program had never gone in the Independence Bowl.
For old-school Cajun fans, the Independence Bowl used to be the dream destination that UL was never able to attain.
Not only a new bowl but against a name program in Houston, which UL has a history with and is joining the Big 12 next year.
Think about it, a 10-3 Cajuns team in 2019 played Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl on Jan. 6.
“When it’s a name that fans aren’t familiar with at all, I think that maybe that doesn’t help garner excitement for it,” said UL coach Michael Desormeaux, who played in a memorable 31-28 comeback road win over the Cougars in 2006. “People here know who Houston is, so I think it helps with that a little bit – maybe fans saying, ‘Wow, that’s a game that we’re interested in going see.’”
Not only is it a new bowl, but Shreveport isn’t on I-10, so the three hours of traveling for fans will likely be much more peaceful than heading east or west.
That’s not all.
Not only do the Cajuns get an attractive matchup at a new bowl, the date is Friday, Dec. 23.
That’s before Christmas, which is great for the players, coaches and fans.
But it also offers UL’s staff plenty of time to juggle recruiting, final exams week and bowl preparation.
“In my mind, yeah,” Desormeaux said if the bowl's date was perfect. “Recruiting has already started this past weekend. That gives you three weekends for official visits and that gives you two full weeks for recruiting on the road for coaches.
“So yeah, I don’t know if it could have worked out a whole lot better. I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity, but even the circumstances and the way things kind of set up leading up to it, I think it’s nothing but good.”
Then there’s the player development side of things. Like it or not, this was a rebuilding year for the Cajuns, so the 12 Houston prep practices as well as the sessions held last week waiting for the news all help.
“That’s absolutely huge, especially with the team that we have with the young guys that need to continue to get those reps and continue to get better,” Desormeaux said. “You talk about 15 practices, for us that’s a whole extra phase of your offseason that you get that if you don’t make it, you lose out on.”
Desormeaux said he remembers Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook telling him how valuable the extra five weeks a state championship run provides a high school team and he’s now seen it firsthand as a collegiate coach.
“You get to develop of those young guys that we’re excited about moving forward,” he added.
Unfortunately, along this journey of good will and favorable circumstances, there are no guarantees of success on game day.
Houston can really, really throw the football, but even that has its early positive points.
Take UL senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green, for example. He only needs a half-sack to become the school’s all-time leading sack master.
Playing an option running school would not have benefitted Hill-Green in that endeavor.
“Once I saw who we were playing, that was one of the things that popped into my head,” Hill-Green laughed.
But again, when the Cajuns suffered that gut-punch 23-17 loss to eventual West champion Troy at home on Nov. 5, guarantees were no longer part of the equation. All they yearned for was an opportunity.
“For us it means everything to get to finish the year on a high note,” Desormeaux said. “Certainly getting in is a boost, but any time you have a chance to win your last game of the year, that’s definitely some momentum moving forward.”
Now it’s up to the Cajuns to make the best of a really good situation.