Rebounding with two wins in the last three games to qualify for a bowl appearance for a school-record fifth consecutive season was certainly another huge step for UL’s football program.
Make no mistake, though, the rebuilding process is still very much a work in progress.
Restoration is certainly not complete since last December's exodus of coaches, players and academic support staff.
That ongoing project makes any momentum gained from another bowl appearance, as well as the 2023 recruiting class to add to last year’s promising class, critical in the hope of establishing a superior position of strength a year from now.
The biggest area of need is in the trenches – both offensively and defensively.
The holes left on the offensive line during the last offseason's departures were pretty obvious the first month of this season.
Currently three of UL’s 19 verbal commitments – Cooper Fordham of Jacksonville, Florida, E.D. White’s Matthew Broussard and Xzavier Brown (6-7, 295) of Ashdown, Arkansas – are offensive linemen and another one could still be an option.
The health and development of Trent Murphy, Quinton Williams, King McGowen, Kaden Moreau and Mackey Maillho will be critical.
Another three of the 19 current commitments are defensive linemen.
That too is a problem area on the depth chart.
Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Andre Landry and Ja-Quane Nelson are gone. Landry won’t even be eligible for bowl game because of academic restrictions.
Also, Kendall Wilkerson was lost for this past season for the same reason and is no longer a part of the program. Dalvin Hutchinson could still technically be a factor, but his injury availability moving forward remains very questionable.
Marcus Wiser is still very much in UL’s future plans on the defensive line after missing the last eight games of this season on NCAA suspension, and won't be eligible for the first four games of next season either.
Jordan Lawson will also be out for the bowl game to begin his offseason rehab after a late-season injury.
The three commitments on the line UL hopes will eventually sign are: Jarra Anderson (6-2, 240) of Cypress Texas, Jerrell Boykins (6-4, 290) of Hutchinson CC and Lance Williams (6-3, 260) of Holy Cross.
Another area to be addressed is wide receiver.
Michael Jefferson and John Stephens are seniors and Dontae Fleming has entered the transfer portal. Lance Legendre’s progress, beginning with more playing time expected in the Independence Bowl with Jefferson opting out, will be crucial moving forward.
Junior college commitment Tavion Smith (6-4, 210) could help the depth chart at wide receiver.
At running back, Chris Smith is expected to play in the bowl game, but then will be gone. UL’s staff is hoping such commitments of Elijah Davis of Riverside and Jay’Veon Haynes of Woodlawn can help, especially since Kendrell Williams’ rehab hasn’t made as much progress as the Cajuns hoped.
Overall, the expectation is that between 12 and 17 commitments will sign on the Dec. 21 early signing day with another three to eight potentially in February, according to Desormeaux.
“It’s been very encouraging,” he said of the recruiting process so far. “We’re still very excited. Sure, we had a few kids change their minds, but that’s going to happen every year.”
The goal is to add 25 prospects over the two signing days.
“Some kids prefer to wait until February and roll the dice a little bit,” Desormeaux said.
Of course, when it comes to recruiting wars and the transfer portal, Desormeaux got an unpleasant reminder last season of how unpredictable the portal can be. Several Cajuns left the New Orleans Bowl game expecting to return, but then later changed their mind.
“Yeah, I guess I’m still a little gun-shy about the situation after what happened last year, but as of now, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of attrition,” he said.
As far as incoming portal potential, Desormeaux’s strong opinion still hasn’t changed.
“It’s something we’re always looking at, but it’s got to fit into the numbers right now,” he said. “It’s got to be a kid that we’re familiar with. We’re not just going to take any kid that we don’t have a connection with.”
One, that’s always been Desormeaux’s approach, but secondly, a recent NCAA rule dictates that you can take all the transfer portal players you want, but if they decide to leave, the program is still responsible for that scholarship until that player’s eligibility expires.
Naturally, any current commitment could shift courses between now and February’s signing day, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if there are more Cajuns enter the transfer portal over the coming month.
But Desormeaux’s staff is hoping it has withstood the toughest challenges in the transition since last year’s heavy departures and the depth chart looks full again come August.
We should all know a lot more come the first Wednesday in February.