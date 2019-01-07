With UL-Lafayette’s basketball squad short-handed even more than expected Saturday, it took all of JaKeenan Gant’s heroics to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns from falling to 0-2 on the Sun Belt Conference’s first weekend.
Gant had 45 points, missing only six shots all night, in the Cajuns’ 75-61 win over Little Rock — their first victory since senior swingman Malik Marquetti was sidelined for the season with a torn ACL in a late December win at Southeastern Louisiana.
“JaKeenan opened up the tool box Saturday,” said UL-Lafayette assistant coach Michael Murphy on Monday. “We’ve known that he has the ability to be what the NBA calls a ‘stretch four,’ a guy that can take it beyond the 3-point line but that can also make the short jumper, rebound the ball and block shots.”
Gant hit 15 of 21 shots, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and all 11 of his free throws. His point total tied for fourth nationally this season, and he also became the nation’s only player with 45 points in a double-double effort this season since he collected 11 rebounds.
“Will it be that way every game? Of course not,” Murphy said. “But we thought we could do stuff with him because of the way we expected Little Rock to guard us, and give him credit because he got the job done.”
Murphy was filling in for head coach Bob Marlin, who is dealing with the sudden illness of his wife, Jennifer, and missed Saturday’s game. Murphy said that he expects Marlin to make the trip when the Cajuns depart Wednesday for games against Georgia State on Thursday and Georgia Southern on Saturday.
“It’s been a very trying week for our basketball family,” Murphy said. “Miss Jenni’s still on the IR, and coach has been dealing with that last week. But I think we’re about to turn the corner there.”
The Cajuns (10-5, 1-1) may have turned a corner Saturday after a struggling 94-83 league-opening loss to Arkansas State. Even with Gant’s heroics, the Cajuns could have been in a battle with the underdog Trojans after starting point guard Marcus Stroman was saddled with foul trouble and freshman backup point Trajan Wesley suffered a sprained ankle early in Saturday’s game. The two combined to play only 19 minutes.
Sophomore Cedric Russell, normally a shooting guard who rarely played the point even as a prep player in Alexandria-Peabody’s storied program, stepped in and finished with 11 points and a team-high four assists along with only one turnover in a 34-minute effort.
Murphy said Marlin might have had a premonition at the point spot after Wesley started there against Little Rock and Stroman played at small forward, even though Stroman entered the game ranked in the top 20 nationally in both assists and steals.
“Marcus had played a great game on Thursday (21 second-half points against Arkansas State), and we thought he’d have an opportunity to do a lot offensively and defensively Saturday,” Murphy said. “But coach had been working Cedric at the point over the last couple of days; he hadn’t done that in a long time, and we needed him and he did a great job.”
Russell also hit three 3-pointers after going 2 for 17 in his previous four games.
“That was important, especially me not coming out and shooting the ball like I want to this year,” Russell said. “Eventually it’s going to fall. My coaches still have faith and confidence in me.”
Five different Cajuns hit 3-pointers Saturday after UL-Lafayette went 5 for 24 against Arkansas State, and Murphy said that was a huge relief.
“That’s a big deal,” he said. “It tells us we have some balance. You don’t want to count on one guy every night, and we know Georgia State is going to play a lot of zone; that’s what they do, so we’re going to have to have as many shooters as we can.”
The Cajuns play three straight road games over the next two weekends against teams that went a combined 5-1 in the opening weekend. Georgia State (11-4, 2-0), the opposition at 6 p.m. Thursday, was the consensus choice to win the league title and won on the road at Texas State and Texas-Arlington.
“Our two teams have been at the top of the league for a while,” Murphy said of Thursday’s matchup. “There’s a different level of gamesmanship for our games, as it should be. That’s what makes it fun, what makes a rivalry fun.”