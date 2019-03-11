He was there for every pitch of all 15 games, so UL coach Tony Robichaux had a pretty good idea of what the comparison was going to look like.

But when he actually viewed the tale of the tape between how productive his offense has been at home versus on the road, it was down right disturbing.

Before opening Sun Belt Conference play Friday in Little Rock, Robichaux’s Cajuns have two home mid-week games to alter that trend.

The first one is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against New Orleans, followed by a Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. date with Southern Mississippi.

“We’ve got to do better at home,” Robichaux said. “We have two home games this week. We’ve got to find a way to swing the bat consistently at home.”

Overall, the 6-9 Cajuns are 4-5 at home and 2-4 on the road this season. But the offensive disparity is alarming.

In six road games, UL is batting .288 with 36 runs scored, a .378 on-base percentage and a .471 slugging percentage.

In nine home games, the Cajuns are batting .199 with 31 runs scored, a .316 on-base percentage and a .275 slugging percentage.

“We can’t just be physical on the road,” Robichaux said. “It’s good to do that, but we’ve also got to able to come home and do that at our own ball park too.”

One theory is there’s actually more pressure in home games.

“I think no matter what, you’re home (park) is always your higher standard,” Robichaux said. “That’s where all your people are, the moms and the dads and the friends and the people that want tickets. When you get on the road, you don’t have as many people there. Nobody’s asking you for tickets. You don’t have a lot of your fans there. People are kind of against you there, not for you.

“It’s kind of one of those things that you’re expected to do, ‘You’re on the road, so whatever happens, happens.’ So you free up your mind and play with more bat speed and you play looser. That can happen at home, but you’ve got to be mentally tougher than that. You’ve got to get through that.”

Loyola-Marymount’s lineup reminded Robichaux of another solution to subpar hitting.

“You can’t just swing one way for nine innings and hope that things are going to change,” Robichaux said. “You have to be able to make in-game adjustments and at-bat adjustments. We struck those guys out 13 times Friday night. Then after that, they made some serious adjustments.

“If they don’t make adjustments, we could have pitched them the same way Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, and it would have been good enough.”

Another issue for the Cajuns is the lead-off hitter. The best two preseason candidates – Daniel Lahare (.143) and Hayden Cantrelle (.160) – are both off to poor starts.

But putting just any hot hitters in that spot creates other issues.

“Our biggest issue is lack of RBI producers, guys who can hit under duress, guys who can hit under pressure, guys who can hit with two outs,” Robichaux said. “That’s the biggest thing. There’s some guys in the country that already have 25 or 30 RBIs. We barely have some guys with double digits in RBIs. We’ve got to be able to drive in runs throughout the lineup if it’s not going to be, ‘Hey this is our RBI producer.’ ”

The other sticking point for the Cajuns in these two mid-week games is the pitching. With conference play Friday, saving arms for the weekend will be a priority for the first time this season.

“We are going to have to throw some inexperienced guys,” Robichaux said. “We’ll throw some inexperienced guys – like (Chance) Stone and (Connor) Cooke,” Robichaux said. “You’ll have some of our other arms throw an inning or two to try to bridge the soreness. The big key is the younger guys. They’re still freshman. We’ll need some other guys to continue to grow up and eat some innings for us.”

UNO at UL Baseball

Game: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Russo Park.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UNO 9-5, UL 6-9.

UL Hitters: Hunter Kasuls (.320, 1 HR, 2 RBIs); Brennan Breaux (.296, 2 Hrs, 8 RBIs), Handsome Monica (.290, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs). Team: .236, 67 runs, 11 HRs, 33 SBs.

UNO Hitters: Gaige Howard (.364, 5 RBIs); Collin Morrill (.347, 1 HR, 10 RBIs); Pearce Howard (.317, 1 HR, 10 RBIs). Team: .261, 83 runs, 6 HRs, 9 SBs).

UL Team Pitching: 3.95, 139 IP, 129 H, 65 BB, 120 K, .247 OBA.

UNO Team Pitching: 3.59, 123 IP, 113 H, 46 BB, 100 K, .247 OBA.