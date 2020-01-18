It was the kind of game the home team usually pulls out in the end.
But this is the 2019-20 UL men’s basketball team and the Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t your everyday home team.
Despite the fact coach Bob Marlin’s club was missing the combined averages of 49 points entering the game, the Cajuns played with enough spunk and defense to stay within reach for 40 minutes.
But the lack of any consistent scoring caught up with UL once again. The Cajuns shot 35.7 percent from the field and Texas State left Lafayette with a win for the first time in seven tries with a 68-59 victory at the Cajundome.
“We couldn’t make any shots,” Marlin said. “I’m disappointed in our shooting percentage. Defensively, we were good at times. We switched up defenses and I thought it kept us close.”
Only two players more than half his shots – Kristian Lafayette at 2-for-2 off the bench in just eight minutes and Tirus Smith 3-for-5 in 35 minutes.
It’s kind of the way things have gone for the Cajuns all season long. Lafayette spells Smith just enough early to keep the junior forward out of foul trouble enough to play practically the entire game.
But after scoring 11 points with 11 boards in 15 minutes on Thursday, Smith has a subpar night with eight points and nine boards.
The rest of the team combined for 25.4-percent shooting.
Simply put, it’s going to be difficult to win any games the rest of the way with that kind of shooting.
“Offensively, we just didn’t score,” Marlin said. “We’ve got a funny lineup at times. We don’t have a true point, it seems like. We’ve got to do a better job of getting into the offense. And sharing the ball, we just try to do too much.”
After the first half of struggling with Texas State’s physical style of defense, UL opened the second half with a spark – an 8-0 run over the first two minutes to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 37-36.
“We talked about offensively making a couple of adjustments,” Marlin said. “A couple things worked for us and then they picked up on it and the coverages eliminated that the next few possessions.”
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Texas State responded with a 10-0 of its own and just like that, UL trailed 47-36 two minutes later.
Jalen Johnson, who led the Cajuns with 18 points and eight rebounds, said he doesn’t believe physical or mental fatigue is a problem at this point.
“I don’t think so honestly,” Johnson said. “I think sometimes there’s just one or two possessions where we just have a mental lapse and give up an easy bucket. Then the separation might get to us.
I don’t think it’s our energy or being tired. I think it’s just a mental thing.”
In fact, Johnson said he sees improvement hidden behind all the losses that have UL now 7-13 overall and 2-7 in Sun Belt play.
“It’s never easy when you get down, especially in this type of competitive game on the college level,” Johnson said. “I think we’ve been doing a good job – game by game we’ve been getting better. We’re coming closer together as a team and fighting through it.”
On Thursday, true freshman forward Chris Spenkuch had an encouraging effort off the bench, but he struggled in this one.
This time, sophomore center Lafayette scored five points in his eight minutes.
“It has to come from everybody,” Marlin said with just seven scholarship players at his disposal.
Three of UL’s starters combined for 12 of the team’s 16 turnovers. Dou Gueye returned to action in this one, but only delivered 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes.
But Cedric Russell was out. With this team, every half step forward coincides with a full step or two in the other direction.
“It’s difficult,” Marlin said. “We’re starting behind the 8-ball each night.
“Very frustrating. You don’t have the pieces that you’re used to having.”
But apparently, Marlin also isn’t at the end of his rope. Seemingly headed for a technical foul after several bouts with one particular official, he composed himself the rest of the way to stay around.
“I don’t need to give them points,” Marlin said. “They shoot 79.5 from the free throw line. You don’t want to give them two points. I thought he was going to give me one (technical) one time, but I try to be somewhat professional and show sportsmanship.”
Somehow trying to keep the train rolling with only half an engine.