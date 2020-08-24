It’s not like Catholic High of New Iberia redshirt junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill hasn’t been good during his career so far with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

In 12 games two years ago, Hill produced 44 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Then last year, the 6-1, 283-pounder contributed 53 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries to the Cajuns’ 11-3 season.

Along the way, Hill has mixed flashes of dominance with stretches where injuries have slowed his overall performance.

During that process, Hill has also sharpened his skills as a team leader to the point where that actually might be his greatest asset heading into the 2020 football season.

"I do like what I see," UL coach Billy Napier said. "He's been very effective. But the big picture, we need Zi'Yon to be a great example with his actions. We need him to be vocal and be positive and have a great presence from a leadership standpoint, but he does that type of personality. He's been a young player for a couple of years. Now as the veteran with experience, I think that's a big role for him."

Add all of those factors together and many signs point toward Hill enjoying a breakout season this fall for new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

“I’m ready to go,” Hill said. “We’re practicing and working hard every day. We’re going to keep our foot on the gas and keep moving forward.

“I’m 100 percent and locked in. I’m pushing my teammates every day. I’m fully participating in practice and just ready to play the game.”

In this troubled 2020, the first step in that process is making sure his teammates maintain the proper focus with more distractions than ever.

“We’re working every day and ignoring the distractions, like coach (Billy) Nape (Napier) says every day,” Hill said. “We just focus on getting better and perfecting our craft. I mean outsiders are going to talk. That’s always going to be there is society. You just have to keep moving forward and ignore it.

“I’m keeping my teammates positive. We’re having fun at practice and enjoying it. You never know when it’s your last, so we’re enjoying every day at practice and just keep moving forward. We’re just ready to play.”

The next step is somehow remaining injury-free this season.

“Yeah, I’m thinking positive,” Hill said. “God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers. It was just a bump in the road. I just kept progressing, kept moving forward, keeping faith in God and just kept moving forward. Playing through injuries, that’s just a bump in the road. I’m looking forward to a good year.”

If that can be achieved, next up on the list is improving his skill set, or continuing to reach for the stars even after last season’s team success.

“Like (L.A. Rams’ All-Pro DL) Aaron Donald says, even he himself has to perfect his craft every day,” Hill said. “You have a little something that you have to work on that the coaches may not see, but you know it in your head. It could be something as simple as the wrong step sometimes. I’m making sure all my techniques are perfect and I have every step down and perfecting every little thing.”

Napier certainly sees the potential for that to happen.

"There's no doubt is one of the best defensive players that we have," Napier said. "He's got outstanding initial quickness. He's got really good instincts. He can run. He's got good play strength - he can anchor. I think Zi'Yon has had an offseason where he recovered from the shoulder surgery."

The increased talent on the defensive could benefit Hill greatly in reaching that level.

“We’re looking great,” Hill said. “We’re looking solid. We lost one, but that just means another person has to step up and fill in the role. We’re going to keep moving forward and getting better every day. I’m going to keep pushing my boys and get perfecting our craft.”

Topping that list is the addition of 6-5, 333-pound tackle Tayland Humphrey, whose double-teams could free up Hill to be more of a play-maker this season.

“That’s a big guy, so he’s going to contribute to the defense a lot,” Hill insisted. “He handled it (sitting out last season) well. He’s going to be part of the 11 that’s really going to boost us in playing good defense this year.”

Hill said he’s noticed very little change in the defense under Toney, although Hill seems to be a prime candidate in areas Toney has in mind for upgrades.

“A big emphasis is getting the right guy in that one-on-one situation and then when he is in that situation, you’ve got to win,” Toney said. “I think we have some guys that can win those situations. So a big emphasis for us is, on third down when you play situational football, getting our best rushers in a spot to be able to affect the quarterback.”

In Hill’s mind, however, he’s just one of several guys capable of playing that role.

“We have a bunch of tenacious monsters on defense all across the board,” he said. “We’re going to wreak havoc on defense.”