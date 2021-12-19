While most of UL’s 36-21 win over Marshall looked very familiar with the previous 12 wins for the No. 16-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns, the most obvious difference was the three field goal Nate Snyder booted in the second half.
While he made three field goal against Texas State, most of the season under coach Billy Napier featured mostly missed field goals and really a heavy dose of avoiding that issue by going for it on fourth down a ton.
Coach Michael Desormeaux did have a turnover on downs in the red zone himself on one occasion, but he also elected to kick field goals three times – including a 42-yarder in the first quarter.
“I’ve seen Nate work,” Desormeaux said. “I’ve seen him continue to work and just stick to it. He’s been really solid down the stretch. I said going into the game that we were going to be aggressive down there, but we were going to let him try it. We were going to let him kick it and if he hit it good, we were going to keep doing it.”
Tying UL’s school bowl record of Brett Baer and Hunter Stover with the three field goals was especially satisfying for Snyder.
“Since the championship game, I just knew I had two games left and I’m going to go out having fun with it,” Snyder said. “I took all the pressure off my shoulders. I really wanted to do something for these guys because I have been missing kicks and they’ve consistently picked me up.
“Not a negative word out of anyone’s mouth – that’s everybody, that’s staff, that’s fans, that’s teammates, that’s everybody. So it was really important for me to come out and finish the right way for them and hit the big kicks, especially in these close games.”
MVP Trophy giveaway
Even after his final game as UL’s starting quarterback was over, Levi Lewis continued being a leader.
The super senior earned the New Orleans Bowl Most Valuable Player trophy by throwing for 270 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for 74 more yards.
Instead of visualizing what it would look like in his living room, his first reaction was to give it to freshman running back Emani Bailey.
“Just the way Emani approaches the game,” Lewis said. “He really motivates me always to attack the day, even in practice. I feel like nobody practices like Emani practices. I wanted to give it to him because it’s momentum going into the season, just more motivation going into the season that anything he wants to do, he can accomplish.”
Bailey was much more appreciative than surprised by the gesture.
“First and foremost, I love Levi, man,” Bailey said. “He just shows what a true leader he is. I can’t thank him enough. From day one, he showed me how the ropes go around here. He’s number one in my book. He’s a true leader.”
Handling adversity
There are two personal fouls during UL’s win Saturday that could have gotten worse for the Cajuns. One was a 15-yard, late-hit personal foul on safety Percy Butler in the first half.
The second was a targeting and ejecting hit on Marshall punt returner Willie Jackson by safety Jayrin Wilson early in the fourth quarter.
An angry Thundering Herd team seemed to lose its cool after Wilson’s ejection, while the Cajuns ruled the fourth quarter 21-0 to win the game by 15 points.
“We always know that no matter what we go through, we’ve got to keep our poise,” Lewis said. “I always have a saying, ‘You don’t want to get too high or get toe low.’ You’ve got to stay right there, even when the moment’s hot, you’ve got to keep your poise at all times.
“Teams like us that’s experience, we’re prepared for this moment.”:
Marshall coach Charles Huff said his team can’t let that anger derail their ultimate mission of winning the game in the future.
As for the disappointing Butler flag, Desormeaux calmly addressed it.
“I think everybody up here would tell you that Percy Butler is a competitor,” he said. “Sometimes the ugly side of you comes out when you’re getting competitive and things are going on. All I told Percy is, ‘You’ve got to keep your head. We need you for the rest of this game.’ He said, ‘Yes sir.’
“These guys compete and sometimes when you get in the heat of the moment, those things happen. I can live with some of that stuff because of the way these guys play. It matters to them and sometimes when it matters a lot, you get a little bit emotional.”
Thomas, Nelson shine
Of all the players missing the New Orleans Bowl, the two reserves who seemed to have the biggest burden was freshman offensive tackle Nathan Thomas filling in for Max Mitchell and redshirt junior Ja’Quane Nelson replacing Tayland Humphrey.
UL’s first two plays from scrimmage were runs of 10 and five yards to Thomas’ side and he held up all night long.
“Nathan is one of the people who has made the most progress since he got here,” Desormeaux said. “Nathan graduated at 16 years old, mid year and got to our campus as a 16 year old about to be 17. I could not imagine having done that as a high school senior.
“To see how far he’s come, it’s unbelievable. He’s banged up too. He has a shoulder that’s banged up. You can’t say enough about the progress he’s made. Nathan’s going to be a great player for us. He really will be.”
Nelson made two key stops in the fourth quarter to help force Marshall punt during UL’s dominant stretch late to preserve the win.
“Ja-Quane’s a guy, he worked,” Desormeaux said. “Work while you wait. He always gets snaps, he always gets reps, but many not the most meaningful reps. What he did was, he came out there tonight and his teammates needed him to step up and he did. That’s what being a team is all about."