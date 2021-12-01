When Lanay Wheaton transferred from Old Dominion, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead was thinking she’s primarily play point guard.
With the unfortunate news that shooting guard Brandi Williams may be out for the entire season, there may actually be more of a need for a scorer.
Wheaton certainly looked the part with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a dominating 76-27 win over Xavier of Louisiana on Wednesday at the Cajundome.
“I’m getting more comfortable finding my shot, finding my role, just trying to be a team player,” Wheaton said. “It’s just next man up. You’ve got to be ready, so when she (Williams) went down, somebody’s got to step up. I felt like that would be me.”
The freshman guard made her only 3-pointer to get her big night going and then attacked the goal for most of her other points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.
“Coach Val (Huizar) was just telling us to ‘attack the gaps, attack the gaps,’ so that’s what I started doing,” Wheaton said.
As is typical with UL newcomers, Wheaton said her toughest transition has been “the defensive end that really is kind of a little shifty with that, but we’re getting it.”
Also reaching double figures in the game for the Cajuns were Ty’Reona Doucet with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Makayia Hallmon with 11 points and four boards.
“When she gets it next to the goal, she’s really able to finish,” Brodhead said of Wheaton. “She kind of reminds me of Ty (Doucet) when she was young. Ty always was able to use the backboard really well.
“She’s patient. She doesn’t rush, so she’s able to be under control a lot. She can score. She’s not a great 3-point shooter, but she’s a great jump shooter, like a Keke Veal was.”
The Cajuns improved to 6-1 on the season, while outrebounding Xavier 35-30 and shooting 53.7% from the field for the game.
It was the first time since 2016 the Cajuns forced at least 30 turnover in a game.
“We’re coming right at them,” Brodhead said of the young players with a shorthanded roster. “We’re not hiding. We’re saying, ‘This is what we’ve got and this is what we need.’ We’ve challenged her and a couple of other guards.
“It’s more than next man up, it’s be ready. You’ve got to be ready for the opportunity.”
In addition to Williams, UL’s also without freshman shooter Indiana Bodley on crutches, while freshman Jaylyn James won’t likely be able to play all season with a previous injury.
Freshman Alicia Blanton has been battling a bone bruise and should return for UL’s next game at Houston on Dec. 12.
“Are you going to take this opportunity and make the best of it?” Brodhead said. “They’re young, but sometimes young is good, because they don’t know any better. Sometimes they’ll listen to you.”