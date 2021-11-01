With the 45-0 homecoming win over Texas State quickly in the rearview mirror, UL coach Billy Napier and his No. 24-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns shift the focus to the short-week challenge of Georgia State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cajun Field.

“Those five-day turnarounds, man, they’ll get you,” Napier said.

The truth is the Cajuns (7-1, 5-0) have done quite well in these short-week scenarios.

The first one came in 2019 when UL dominated Texas state 31-3 on Nov. 2 and then traveled to Coastal Carolina five days later.

Ironically, the result was the closest thing to perfect execution in the Napier era in a 48-7 win. The Cajuns’ offense didn’t punt in the game and rolled up 564 total yards while only allowing 236 — much of that late in mop-up duty.

Last season, the Cajuns traveled to Appalachian State on Friday following a Saturday road blowout of UL-Monroe and beat the Mountaineers for the first time 24-21.

Then earlier this season, the Cajuns routed Ohio 49-14 on a Thursday following a nailbiter over Nicholls.

Obviously it’s a quick turnaround, so you put the previous one to bed quicker than usual.

“I think it’s important that you do a lot of preplanning — a lot of research in the offseason and certainly within the season when you get an opportunity,” Napier said. “Obviously you’ve got a limited opportunity within the staff to get ready to present to the players. And certainly you’ve got to manage the workload for the players.

We tweaked our blueprint a little bit each time relative to our experience.”

While the coaching staff’s plans change, Napier said it’s critical the players help as well.

“The big thing is the players’ ability to do extra,” Napier said. “Their approach is what matters. This is where you can separate yourself if you get ownership from the players and they’re willing to do extra. I’ve certainly talked to them about that and I’m hopeful they will do that.”

Also making it a tough chore is Georgia State, which is currently tied for first in the Sun Belt East standings at 4-4 overall and 3-1 in league play.

“This is a team that I have a lot of respect for,” Napier said. “I think they’re put together the right way. I think (coach) Shawn (Elliott) does a heck of a job of motivating his group. They’re always tough, they’re physical and play with really good effort.

“I think they’ve done a nice job of evaluating and recruiting. They’ve got some of the best offensive players in our league across the board at every position upfront from the tight end, running back, wide receivers, quarterback. Defensively, they’ve got a lot of veteran players, elite quickness and they play well on the edges.”

After dominating ULM 55-21, beating Texas State 28-16 and clipping past Georgia Southern on the road, the Panthers come to Lafayette on the second leg of a three-game road trip before going to Coastal Carolina on Nov. 13.

One thing the Cajuns won’t likely be focusing on this week is their new national ranking the AP poll.

“Rankings are good,” Napier said. “They’re certainly positive, but I also think let’s don’t lose sight of how we got here. That’s the most important part.”

The good thing is UL appears to be headed in the right direction after Saturday’s dominant win.

“We played turnover-free football, we got three takeaways and a fourth-down stop,” Napier said. “We only have five negative plays on offense and limited them to seven explosive plays. That’s our secret sauce.”