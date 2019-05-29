UL softball pitcher Summer Ellyson was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-American team, the organization announced Wednesday.
Ellyson was honored as a third-team All-American.
Ellyson, a junior, is the 33rd player in UL history to receive the honor.
“Summer truly had an All-American season, and her performance was far beyond deserving of being rewarded at the highest level,” coach Gerry Glasco said said. “Myself, and our entire coaching staff, are elated to see her acknowledged for giving our program and university one of the most dominant seasons ever.”
Ellyson was named to the NFCA All-Central Region first team on May 16, which made her eligible for All-American honors.
The nation’s leader in wins last season, Ellyson posted a 39-6 mark to become the first Ragin’ Cajuns to reach 30 wins since 2013. The Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Year recorded the second-most wins and third-most strikeouts (354) in program history.
Ellyson ranked in the top 10 nationally in every major pitching category and entered the NCAA postseason as one of only five pitchers with a sub-1.00 ERA. She reached double digits in strikeouts 13 times and had a hand in 17 shutouts including her first career NCAA postseason blanking (vs. Ole Miss in the NCAA Oxford Regional).