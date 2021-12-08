Three of UL’s verbal commitments from Louisiana don’t seem to be bothered by all the coaching change news involving the Ragin’ Cajuns over the past week.

First came the big news head coach Billy Napier was leaving for the Florida Gators and then even more news Sunday with UL promoting co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to head coach.

“When I heard that coach Mike was the new head coach, I was so excited,” said West St. John linebacker Kailep Edwards, who will be enrolling early at UL in January. “We’ve got a bond over four years. Coach Mike is like family to me.”

Edwards said he wasn’t surprised at all Napier got the opportunity at Florida.

Desormeaux, remaining staff plan to finish recruiting, season off strong New UL football coach Michael Desormeaux knows he’s got some important roles to fill on his coaching staff.

“Congratulations to coach Napier, he’s a great coach and he deserved it,” said the 6-0, 221-pound Edwards, who is being recruited as an inside linebacker. “I always try to keep in mind that football is a business, so I try not to take things too personally.

“I didn’t change my mind. My decision was already done (committed in August). To be honest, I didn’t commit to UL because of coach Napier. I like the culture there. They treated me like family.”

Especially Desormeaux.

“When coach Mike comes, we all get excited,” said Edwards, who also had offers from Arizona State, Houston and Colorado. “Hospitality rules. Coach Mike is like family to us. He calls to check up on my dad and check up on my mom. He treats us just like family.”

Grand Lake offensive tackle Bryan Williams said he was “very concerned when coach Napier left, because I was really looking forward to playing for him.”

+3 Cajuns football: 6 quotes that help you get to know new UL coach Micheal Desormeaux In front of a packed house at Russo Park’s stadium club. 36-year-old Michael Desormeaux was introduced Tuesday as the new head football coach …

Unlike Edwards, he wasn’t recruited by Desormeaux. Former UL assistant Rob Sale began recruiting him prior to leave for the NFL and new line coaches Jeff Norrid and Darnell Stapleton have taken over.

“I put my faith in UL’s program,” said the 6-7, 315-pounder Williams, who committed in June. “I’ve been waiting to sign at UL since my first visit.”

While Napier leaving was a disappointment, Williams approved of UL’s new “head coach.

I think they made a good choice,” Williams said. “He played quarterback there. He knows the system. I trust in the program. I know coach Desormeaux is going to be a great coach.”

Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss will be getting to know Desormeaux, who will be calling the offensive plays like Napier did, quite well in the near future.

“It was kind of surprising when he left, but I think the new head coach is going to be a good fit,” said Chriss, who was recruited by co-offensive coordinator Tim Leger. “I’ve heard a lot of good stuff about him.”

Chriss said he’s been in communication with several other UL commitments and he plans to sign early on Dec. 15.

“We talked about it and we decided to stay,” Chriss said. “The standard that’s been established there and the culture of winning is there.”