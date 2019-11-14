It doesn’t take a very long conversation with UL redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill to notice he’s mature beyond his years.

Technically, he’s still an underclassman, but he doesn’t sound like one.

“I feel like the young guys look at me as a leader, so I try to critique them on their game,” Hill said. “I try to tell them what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong. I push them every day at practice. You can ask anyone. I want them at their full potential just like everyone else. You don’t have to be a certain age or class to play the game.”

Apparently, it’s not very difficult for anyone to understand the standard in the defensive line room … or the defense as a whole for that matter.

In Hill’s mind, it’s been that way since the summer.

Billy Napier comments on potential job opportunity for himself, his staff after banner 2019 campaign UL coach Billy Napier’s name has already been mentioned for potential head coach openings perhaps at such places as Arkansas and Mississippi S…

“I feel like the whole summer workouts, we just focused on us,” the 6-1, 279-pound Hill said. “We had to get back to the dark side we had — that chip on our shoulder. We harp on each other every day that we have to be the most nastiest defense in the country. It doesn’t matter who we play against. We just have to have that chip on our shoulder.”

Even more, that chip can’t be satisfied.

Just because the defense plays well one week doesn’t mean it can feel good about itself for very long. Perhaps that’s how to get to only allowing 17.1 points and 338 yards a game in an era of explosive offensive football.

“The thing that pushes us every week is we can’t get too complacent,” said Hill, who is second on the team with 39 tackles along with 1½ sacks and three quarterback hurries. “We can’t be stuck on, ‘Oh, we did good last week.’ That’s alright. We have to get better week in and week out.”

The former Catholic High of New Iberia standout has certainly done his part in helping the defense play well overall — primarily on the mental side of the game.

“I feel like I know the game a lot more,” Hill said. “I’m in the film room like 24/7. I watched a video on Ray Lewis and he said, ‘Even if you heard a note before or wrote down a note before, it’s not a problem to write it down again, because obviously you messed up on it again.’

“I’m in the film room 24/7, being a student of the game, fixing the little things in my game.”

+3 UL veteran linebacker Jacques Boudreaux convinced Cajuns handling success in stride Many involved with the Ragin’ Cajuns football season are giddy over the 7-2 record heading into Saturday's road game against South Alabama.

Perhaps even more important than that is the steps Hill has taken to be healthy after only playing in three games and getting a redshirt as a true freshman and then battling injuries in missing four games last season.

“Every week I’m in the training room like 24/7,” Hill explained. “Like coach Tiger (Jones) said, ‘You don’t wait until the car breaks down to get your oil changed.’ You keep it maintained and you maintain your body throughout.

“So I didn’t really surprise myself (health-wise). I knew what I had to do before the season started, so now it’s just keeping that strategy week in and week out.”

UL coach Billy Napier has certainly noticed the impact Hill has had on this season.

“Zi’Yon, if you just watch the tape, he’s difficult to block,” Napier said. “He’s got elite quickness. I think he’s really improved fundamentally in his second year. It’s good to have him healthy. Last year, we played a little nicked up, banged up at times. He’s a great competitor.

“Certainly, he affects the quarterback and creates issue for the other team each and every week. We’ve been able to play more players too and he’s benefited from that. He’s fresher. Therefore you see a little bit better player.”

Last week with defensive end Chauncey Manac out, Hill played multiple positions and handled it, well, like a seasoned veteran.

+2 Coastal Carolina road blowout victory hints UL's offense has reached a higher level The areas of concern for the Ragin’ Cajuns seem to be falling to the wayside with each victory.

“I look at it all as the same technique,” he said. “It’s just a different position, but it’s the same technique you use at any other D-line position.

“I’ll play however many plays the defense needs me to play and however many coach (Rory) Segrest needs me to play, but I believe in my backups that they’ll come in and get the job done.”

And like a true leader, Hill’s personal ego never gets in the way. It’s always about the group as a whole.

Take his relationship with sophomore juco transfer Ja’Quane Nelson, for instance.

“We talk every week,” Hill said. “That’s my boy. I critique him on the little things he does wrong, and he critiques me on the little things I do wrong. I can do something wrong that I don’t see, but he notices it. I trust in Ja'Quane like 100 percent, and I know he’ll come in and play just like I believe he’ll do.”

Getting vote in coaches poll nice, but Billy Napier doesn't want it to affect UL's focus When the Billy Napier era began at UL before the 2018 season, getting a vote in the Top 25 poll was a farfetched thought.

Hill said this year’s UL squad is more like a family than ever, thanks to leaders like himself.

“Like coach Nape says, it doesn’t happen overnight,” Hill said. “I feel like summer workouts is what really got us close together. We’re sweating, we’re grinding with the people on the side of us. That’s all you really know. We’re at practice, we’re at the facility like 24/7, so I mean that’s like family.

“You’re willing to do anything for your brother and sacrifice for your brother. It’s basically like having a sibling. You’re looking out for them no matter what they do. If they’re wrong, they’re right in your eyes. That’s your sibling.”