With obvious improvement on defense and the offense rolling along pretty explosively these days, the recent successes in special teams are pretty encouraging for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

The kick return game has showed some good signs of late – Raymond Calais ran for 51 yards and Ja’Marcus Bradley for 46 Saturday – and sophomore cornerback Eric Garror has proven to be an effective punt returner.

“Punt return is an area of our team where we weren’t up to par last year, felt like it was an area we needed to improve,” Napier said. “I do think Eric Garror has done a nice job of fielding punts. He did have one Saturday where we lost kind of 13 yards of hidden yardage if that makes sense on the one when he let hit the ground.

“But he’s done a nice job, and the veteran players that we have returning have done a great job. I think coach special teams (Matt) Powledge is exceptional, he takes tremendous pride in his job, and we’ve worked really hard. We call them game changers and we’re always for that one play that can change the game, if not two or three or four.”

While the kicking game has struggled so far this season with zero field goals in three attempts, the kickoff game has been a good one.

“Kenny’s done a great job outside of one kick this year, he’s placed the ball well, certainly good hang time and good depth into the end zone,” Napier said. “We’ve tackled a number of teams inside the 20-yard line this year, and then you see as the game goes that they concede and fair catch the ball. The most important concept on the cover team is speed. I think our guys have done a great job of reading the indicators. We’ve got a really good tool set that we’ve developed from a fundamental perspective, and we’ve got good team speed.”

Seasoned QB

In terms of time on the field, UL’s defense may be facing the best combination of talent, experience and versatility in an opposing quarterback so far this season in Ohio’s Nathan Rourke.

In last Saturday’s 33-31 loss to Marshall, Rourke set the new school record with 83 career touchdown passes.

“I think he’s very smart, he’s very efficient, certainly well respected even nationally, and he’s a mobile guy,” Napier said.

So far this season, Rourke is 46-of-74 passing for 580 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also ran it 28 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

“He took an 80-yarder to the house against Marshall this past week, I think he had a 70-yard run against Pitt,” Napier said. “This is a guy who is a dual threat and does a lot for their offense, gets them in the right play, certainly a very accurate passer who makes good decisions, takes care of the ball, and he can take off and run on you. It starts with him to go along with that veteran offensive line, a big physical offensive line that they have, so he is a challenge for sure and something we’re going to have to work hard on this week.”

By comparison, UL quarterback Levi Lewis’ season statistics are almost identical at 49-of-75 passing for 627 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Some stepped up

Analyzing the progress of the team and of players can be difficult in a non-competitive 77-6 runaway win.

As true as that is, there were several players who stood out in the coaching staff’s mind. Leading the parade was reserve defensive end Andre Jones. Jones was voted as the Player of the Week on defense after tying for the team’s lead with five tackles, a sack and two total stops behind the line.

Jourdan Quibodeaux joined Jones as the co-leader with five stops, while true freshman Tyler Guidry and Jordan Cordova joined Kris Moncrief with four tackles.

Napier also said true freshman Kendall Wilkerson stood out, as did sophomore cornerback A.J. Washington with three pass breakups.

“I think you see that Kendall Wilkerson is a defensive lineman that is emerging,” Napier said. “I think a number of the young corners played good in the game, A.J. Washington. You see some of those younger receivers like Brian Smith Jr. and Peter LeBlanc are taking steps forward. It was great to get Jai’ave (Magalei) an opportunity to play, able to play Clifton (McDowell), able to play Chandler (Fields). We played a lot of players, that I think all that experience is going to benefit the team as them as individual players going forward.”

By the Numbers

After the huge offensive display in the blowout win over Texas Southern, the UL offense is suddenly in some rare air in terms of national rankings.

UL’s rushing offense is ranked No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game at 336.7 behind Navy and Air Force, while leading the nation in 14 rushing touchdowns and 1,010 total rushing yards.

In total offense, the Cajuns are No. 4 nationally at 590.3 total yards per game – only trailing Oklahoma, Utah State and Central Florida.

One team statistic that didn’t improve for the Cajuns in Saturday’s 71-point win, however, was turnover margin. Sitting at minus-3 for the season, UL is tied for No. 108 nationally in turnover margin.