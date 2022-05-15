After two days of almost for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in their anticipated road series with first-place Texas State – ranked No. 12 nationally by Collegiate Baseball – the Bobcats delivered the finishing blow in the series finale Sunday by holding off ULs furious late rally for an 11-9 win in San Marcos, Texas.
The Cajuns fell to 30-20 overall and 17-10 in league play after the sweep, while Texas State secured the top spot in the league race at 41-11 and 23-4.
UL fell to fourth place in the league standings and will try to rebound when it closes out the Sun Belt regular season against Little Rock next weekend at Russo Park.
Shaky bullpen efforts late cost the Cajuns over the first two days.
Trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning Friday, Texas State added on late for a 7-5 win. On Saturday, UL actually led 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, only to give up home runs to John Wuthrich and Peyton Lewis in a 6-4 loss.
On Sunday, the Bobcats chose a different method of victory, jumping all over UL starter Jeff Wilson for five runs over the first 1.1 innings to build a commanding 9-2 lead. Of course, the Cajuns wouldn't die - crushing Texas State reliever Triston Dixon for five runs in 1.2 innings - requiring Bobcats' closer Tristan Stivors to get his third save of the series to give him 15 on the season.
UL actually jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Conner Kimple and Max Marusak singled and scored on consecutive RBI ground outs by Carson Roccaforte and Tyler Robertson.
But the Bobcats had bigger things in mind with four runs in the first, one in the second and four more in the third to build a quick 9-2 lead.
Incredibly, the first four-run frame began with two outs and nobody on. Jose Gonzalez got it going with a home run. That was followed by Justin Thompson’s RBI single and Wesley Faison with an RBI double.
Gonzalez’s RBI single in the second accounted for the fifth run, before Gonzalez added a grand slam in the third to really blow the game wide open. Gonzalez finished the game 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs.
The Cajuns wouldn't die, though, scoring two runs in the third and five more in the fifth to get with two at 11-9. UL ended up outhitting Texas State 18-13 in the loss.
Despite getting swept, Roccaforte continued his stellar weekend performance. On Friday, he was 3-for-4 with a homer and RBIs. In Saturday’s loss, the Port Neches, Texas native was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.
In Sunday’s loss, Roccaforte was 2-for-5 with another homer and three RBIs. He’s now hitting .375 on the season.
Roccaforte's two-run homer in the seventh got UL's hopes up, before Kimple's RBI single and Marusak's bases-loaded walk spearheaded the four-run eighth.
But Stivors closed the door in the ninth to help Texas State secure the sweep.