Even in instances Saturday when quick shots may have been ill-advised, the entire UL-Lafayette basketball contingent was encouraging JaKeenan Gant to fire away.
In the closing minutes of a 75-61 win over Little Rock, a victory the Ragin’ Cajuns desperately needed after losing their Sun Belt Conference opener two nights earlier, and one where milking the shot clock at the end might have been prudent, coaches and teammates were enjoying one of the best individual performances in the program’s stellar history as much as the 3,571 fans on hand.
“My teammates got me the best shots, good shots,” Gant said afterward, “and that made it easier for me.”
The senior forward made it look easy on the way to a 45-point night, the most points by any Cajun in almost 40 years. It was also the most by any player since the Cajundome opened in 1985, 34 years ago.
“He had outrageous energy,” said UL-Lafayette assistant coach Josten Crow, who was acting head coach in the absence of Bob Marlin while he attended to a family health issue. “He can be very aggressive at times, and you saw that early and often tonight.”
Gant’s outburst is tied for the nation’s fourth-highest single-game total this season, and only one higher total — Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy had 48 against Wright State on Thursday — came against a Division I opponent. All three with higher totals this year, including Furman’s Jordan Lyons’ 54 points against North Greenville, came almost exclusively via the 3-point shot (Lyons, for example, made 15-of-34 outside the arc).
Gant did hit some treys — four of them in five attempts — but it was his accuracy that was more stunning. The Springfield, Ga., product took 32 shots on the night from the field and the free-throw line and missed only six including only two misses after halftime.
In the basketball parlance of “filling the line” in the box score, Gant’s performance may have been the best in the program’s history. He was 15-of-21 from the field, 11-of-11 from the line, had 11 rebounds including six on the offensive end, two steals, an assist and only one turnover. It was also the highest point total in a double-double in Cajun annals.
In pure points alone, only two Cajun players have ever scored more in a single game, and those two names are spoken in reverential terms. Dwight “Bo” Lamar had eight games of 45 or more between 1970-73 when he twice led the nation in scoring, and Andrew Toney had 46-point outings three times in his final two seasons before his stellar NBA career. Both are in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Gant had 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven free throws and eight rebounds at halftime, and added 23 more with an 8-of-10 second-half performance that included three treys. The even halves came after he was limited to two points and two rebounds Thursday in a struggling 94-83 loss to Arkansas State in the Cajuns’ Sun Belt opener.
“I just tried to put two halves together,” Gant said. “I felt like I could have done more in the last game to help my team. I didn’t do as good as I should have, and the coaches were on me about that. That weighed on me a lot.”
The weight was on Gant’s slender shoulders Saturday, and not just with the urgency of not falling to 0-2 at home in the Sun Belt’s first weekend. UL-Lafayette is already playing without the injured Malik Marquetti, out for the year with a torn ACL, and the team’s third senior, point guard Marcus Stroman, only played 11 minutes Saturday with foul trouble and picked up his fifth foul with 7:16 left. Stroman had a season-low four points, three assists and no steals after entering Saturday in the nation’s top 20 in both assists and steals.
Gant had two streaks, one in each half, when he scored 26 of the Cajuns’ 28 points including a run of 14 in a row to end the first half when the Cajuns led 35-30. UL-Lafayette led by double figures over the final nine minutes, after Gant’s 3-pointer with 8:37 left provided a 59-47 lead.
“This was a big game for us,” Gant said. “I had a little chip on my shoulder. I needed to play harder, and my teammates got me the ball in some good spots.”
UL-LAFAYETTE (10-5, 1-1) at GEORGIA STATE (11-4, 2-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.
WHERE: GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta, Ga.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9