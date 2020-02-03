It’s not necessarily the stretch drive just yet, but the end is certainly now in sight for both UL’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

It’s time to at least begin considering potential scenarios, what realistic goals are and what the schedules look like.

Currently, coach Bob Marlin’s men are 9-14 overall, 4-8 in league play and in 11th place in the 12-team Sun Belt race.

To qualify for the Sun Belt tournament, you have to finish at least 10th.

The good news is the Cajuns are a half game behind Troy and only one loss behind South Alabama and Coastal Carolina.

“You certainly look at the standings when you get late in the second half,” Marlin said. “It’s no different than the (MLB) baseball race in the last month. You’re going to look at the standings, look at the opposing schedules and see who matches up with each other — who might have an advantage.

“Each game is critical and when you go head-to-head with people, you certainly need to win those battles.”

And if you really want to think big, the Cajuns are only two losses behind fifth-place Arkansas State (7-6).

“I do look at the loss column, more than the win column to try to see where we stand and who we can catch,” Marlin said. “We played Appalachian State once. If tied with those, we would win head to head. It’s a good point. We’re all bunched up. We’re only a couple of games out of fifth or sixth place.”

In the conference tournament, No. 7 would host No. 10 and No. 8 would host No. 9 in essentially a play-in game. You’d love to avoid that group if possible.

“In a perfect world, we need to get sixth if we can,” Marlin said. “I think it’s doable. A lot of things would have to transpire. But that’s our goal at this moment.”

As for as just getting into the tournament, UL’s most likely team to catch is Coastal Carolina, which is currently in the ninth spot at 5-7.

Troy is in 10th place, but already has two wins over second-place Georgia State and has zero games left against the current top four teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Cajuns finish out the regular season at home against Coastal, which still has the rugged Georgia swing yet.

The Cajuns host those Georgia schools this weekend. At least one win could go a long way.

“We’re not trying to split,” Marlin said. “We’re trying to Georgia State and Georgia Southern as well, even though they have good teams and it’ll take a great weekend by our group to do this, but we can do it if we shoot the basketball and play like we’re capable of playing.”

On the women’s side, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns are in a three-way tie for fourth place at 6-3, along with UTA and Arkansas State behind Troy at 8-1 and Coastal Carolina and Little Rock at 7-2.

In the women’s tournament, the top two teams get double byes, while No. 3 and No. 4 host four-team tournaments.

UL has three games left in the current upper division, while Arkansas State has four. Plus, the Cajuns beat Arkansas State by 40 in their only meeting.

UTA beat the Cajuns earlier in Arlington and the two play again on March 5 at E.K. Long Gym.

Another huge game for the Cajuns is at Coastal Carolina on Feb. 29 in their only meeting.

First things first, though.

After Saturday’s loss to Little Rock, the Cajuns need to get back on track against the two Alabama schools they swept earlier this season.

“Boy, that would be nice,” Brodhead said. “It would be nice to get a couple of wins. Troy’s only loss is to us. Them coming back, I’m sure they’re going to be ready for us.

“It’s going to be important to try to win two out the three … right now we’re 0-1. Now our backs against the wall and sometimes we operate a little bit better with our backs against the wall.”