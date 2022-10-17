The UL men's basketball team's run to the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship game last season left quite an impression on the coaches around the league.
Even with an influx of four new teams into the league, coach Bob Marlin’s squad has been picked to win the Sun Belt title this season.
A huge reason for that lofty preseason position is the return of leading scorer Jordan Brown, who was recognized as the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-11 Brown averaged 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds last season for the Cajuns, who finished 16-15 overall and 11-10 in league play before making a run in the Sun Belt Tournament.
Brown transferred to UL prior to last season from Arizona.
“I really like the position we’re in now and we’re continuing to get better,” Marlin said.
Marlin is excited about his team’s experience of winning three exhibition games in Puerto Rico this summer.
“We’re closer together,” he said. “We’ve got a really tight bond with this group. Everyone gets along, we share the basketball, we celebrate others’ success. I think that part of it really helped us.”
Brown averaged a double-double in the three games in Puerto Rico. But he will have some unfamiliar teammates on UL’s front line this season with Theo Akwuba transferring to Ole Miss and Dou Gueye graduating.
Filling those holes are 6-7 senior Terence Lewis (Jackson State transfer) and 6-8 freshman Kyran Ratliff from New Orleans.
“Very efficient,” Marlin said of Lewis. “He can stretch it to 3, but he’s just a good player. He’s a rebounder and good scorer.”
Also, 6-10 senior Isaiah Richards — who was academically ineligible in the spring semester — suffered a broken thumb in September but has returned to practice and should be ready for the season opener against Centenary on Nov. 7 in the Cajundome.
Redshirt sophomore Kobe Julien was honored as a second-team preseason all-Sun Belt selection, despite suffering another season-ending knee injury in March. Julien averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds a game last season.
Marlin said he’s expected to return to full practice by early December, and he has been running for six weeks.
"Yes, by conference,” Marlin said. “We feel like he could play before that, but depending on doctor’s orders. He is well ahead of schedule. He's been shooting and running for the last six weeks."
On the perimeter, 6-6 freshman guard Chancellor White from Richmond, Texas, is expected to provide immediate scoring for the Cajuns.
Marlin said his staff also will be counting heavily on such returners as Greg Williams and Jalen Dalcourt for floor leadership and defense.
“We feel like it’s Greg (as the X-factor on the team),” Marlin said of Williams. “He’s been great in practice and done a really good job. He didn’t shoot the ball well in Puerto Rico, but did everything else well.
“He’s really done a good job leading this team.”
The Cajuns got 10 of the 14 first-place votes, followed by Texas State, South Alabama, James Madison and Georgia State with one each.
Marshall was picked sixth with 122 total votes.
The other two new members — Old Dominion and Southern Miss — were picked to finish ninth and 13th, respectively.
Sun Belt Men’s Poll
1. Louisiana - 190 (10)
2. Texas State - 162 (1)
3. South Alabama - 150 (1)
4. James Madison - 149 (1)
5. Georgia State - 127 (1)
6. Marshall - 122
7. App State - 120
8. Coastal Carolina - 100
9. Old Dominion - 93
10. Troy - 76
11. Georgia Southern - 69
12. Arkansas State - 48
13. Southern Miss - 34
14. ULM – 30
Preseason All-Sun Belt team
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Brown, Louisiana, Jr.
Mason Harrell, Texas State, Sr.
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall, Sr.
Vado Morse, James Madison, Sr.
Kevin Samuel, South Alabama, Sr.
Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan Brown, Louisiana
SECOND TEAM
Donovan Gregory, Appalachian St., Sr.
Felipe Haase, Southern Miss, Gr.
Kobe Julien, Louisiana, So.
Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
Greg Parham, South Alabama, Gr.
THIRD TEAM
Kamdyn Curfman, Marshall, Jr.
Caleb Fields, Arkansas State, Jr.
Nike Metskhvarishvili, ULM, Jr.
Andrew Taylor, Marshall, Jr.
Zay Williams, Troy, Sr.