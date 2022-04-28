Truthfully, there are a lot of statistics to focus on these days for UL sophomore slugger Carson Roccaforte.
The Port Neches, Texas native is currently leading the Sun Belt Conference in RBIs, second in stolen bases and is sixth in hitting, slugging and total bases.
In Roccaforte’s mind, however, the secret to being that good is to not focus on the numbers at all.
“I’ve learned to try to help the team win in any way,” said Roccaforte, whose Cajuns open a three-game road Sun Belt series at Appalachian State on Friday. “That takes the pressure off myself and kind of puts it more on the team. That’s helped me a lot focus more on the team rather than myself.”
As a true freshman a year ago, the left-handed hitter showed plenty of promise by hitting .274 with four homers and 22 RBIs.
“I knew it would be tough,” he said of his first season. “I knew coach Deggs was a tough coach and he’d push you and get the most out of you. I knew that coming in.”
This year, however, he’s reached a whole new level.
“Baseball is a hard game,” he said. “It’s more mental. I just try not to get too high or too low. As a freshman, I had troubles with that, but I’m getting more mature with my mental side. You can be 0-for-4, but know that tomorrow is a whole new day. That’s helped me out a lot to try to be more consistent.
“Teammates and coaches have a big role in that. My teammates and coaches have the utmost confidence in me.”
Last season was also unique in that Roccaforte was a true freshman playing against a lot of super senior pitchers.
An extra year of experience has made all the difference.
“Maturity as a whole, maturity for sure,” he said. “Just kind of know how guys are going to pitch me. Me coming in last year there were a lot of older guys with COVID that really knew how to pitch.”
It didn’t take very long for Roccaforte to establish himself as a team leader this season.
“You’ve got to have that one guy that is kind of like the sun, everything circles around it,” UL coach Matt Deggs said at midseason. “He’s been that.”
Roccaforte’s stellar sophomore season hasn’t been a surprise at all to Deggs.
“If we get to keep him for four years, which I doubt just because he’s a such a good hitter … if we did, he’d be the all-time hits leader here,” Deggs said. “I said that when he came in as a freshman. He’s just a good player. He’s consistent.”
That respect goes back a ways. Roccaforte actually committed to Deggs at Sam Houston as a sophomore and then shifted gears to UL once Deggs got the job prior to the 2020 season.
“I think we have a good relationship,” said Roccaforte, who has been selected to play for the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod League this summer. “We kind of know each other a little bit. We’re kind of synched up a little bit, I would say.
“I like being pushed and he knows how to do it the right way. I think it’s helped me mature. He’s pushed me a lot.”
The truth is Roccaforte typically needs less pushing than most.
According to Deggs, he’s a unique combination of intensity and grace.
“He’s just a really good young man,” Deggs said. “He’s very humble and I’m not just saying that. He’s just a great kid. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. For as great a kid as he is and as humble a demeanor as he has, he run white hot in between the lines.
“It’s an intense compete. He loves to play. He’s just a really good player.”
Not only can Roccaforte hit and run – currently batting .360 with 30 runs, seven homers, two triples, 10 homers, 47 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 19 walks, 21 strikeouts – but he can defend with zero errors on the season despite playing first base and all three outfield positions.
“It’s all the same to me really,” said Roccaforte, who won’t be eligible for the draft until after the 2023 season. “I’m just as comfortable at first as I am in all the outfield spots. Wherever they need me, I’m comfortable.”
After all, all of his attention is squarely on helping the Cajuns win.