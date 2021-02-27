BATON ROUGE- In the first big test since the 4-0 home loss to LSU on Thursday, the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns posted an impressive 7-1 win over previously undefeated, No. 10 Oklahoma State on Saturday at Tiger Park.
The Cajuns (9-1) will next take on LSU in a rematch of Thursday’s loss.
One day after Oklahoma State (12-1) swept LSU, UL jumped on the Cowgirls before they even got settled in with four runs in the top of the first.
After Ciara Bryan and Alissa Dalton drew walks from OSU starter Logan Simunek, Julie Rawls doubled to left.
Justice Milz then delivered a two-run single to right for a 3-0, before a fielding error by the catcher on Jade Gortarez’s ground ball gave UL a four-run lead.
Kaitlyn Alderink singled to lead off the second and scored on Dalton’s ground out.
Carrie Boswell later smashed a two-run home run to left for a 7-0 lead.
That was way more than UL ace Summer Ellyson would need. The right-hander didn’t allow any hits until the fifth, allowing two hits, one walk and striking out in 5.1 innings to improve to 4-1 on the season.