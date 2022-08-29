The moment could have been overwhelming.
The anticipation likely was.
In his fourth season at UL, former Archbishop Rummel of Metairie quarterback Chandler Fields was one good conversation away from finally being the starting quarterback of the Ragin’ Cajuns.
He took some extra time to make sure he was emotionally ready either way the decision went before walking into head coach Michael Desormeaux’s office.
“Going into the office, I took a couple walks around the indoor facility just to clear my mind a little bit,” Fields said. “Whatever I expected, I was going to have a positive reaction to it just to be there for the team and be a team player.”
The meeting was favorable for Fields and at 6 p.m. Saturday against Southeastern at Cajun Field, the redshirt sophomore officially takes over as UL’s new starting quarterback.
“It was kind of surreal, because I’ve been here so long,” Fields said. “It was a moment … I think the first thing I did was call my dad. It was a pretty emotional phone call, because he knows the work I’ve put in for it. It’s just a great feeling to be in this position.”
On media day in early August, Fields promised, "It's going to be fun to watch a Cajun game again" if he ends up winning the quarterback battle because of the big plays he'll produce.
Now comes the chore of proving UL’s staff made the right choice.
“He’s going to have to go do it,” Desormeaux said. “This thing wasn’t about who we thought was the most ready.
“This thing is about who we thought could go out there and win games for us. We’re going to be wide open. We’re going to do it.”
Desormeaux made his decision very clear. He selected Fields as the starter over Ben Wooldridge because he thought he’d make more plays.
Offensive coordinator Tim Leger can’t wait to see it on the field.
“The one thing I’ll tell you is that he’s going to make you defend 53 (yards) and a third,” Leger said. “He’s got elite arm talent. He can throw it as far down the field as you want, he can throw it across the field as far as you want. You’re going to have to defend sideline to sideline with this guy.
“Speed outs to the field, he can make that throw, so you’re going to have to defend the whole field. You’re not going to be able to play a certain leverage and eliminate a guy based on the splits. He can throw it anywhere on the field at any time.”
Fields chuckled when told his coaches compare his approach to gunslinger Brett Favre.
On one hand, that’s what they love about him.
“You can’t play this position with hesitation,” Desormeaux said. “You can’t call a game with hesitation. You’ve got to go out there and go play and you’ve got to let the players play. He's going to be prepared for it. I’m excited to see him get the opportunity.”
So UL fans can certainly expect more passes down the field. The question is, how many more interceptions? Levi Lewis only threw four interceptions last season.
“That’s kind of the fine line,” Leger said. “You don’t want to take away his best pitch so to peak, but you have to be intentional about protecting the team and the ball too.”
During three seasons as a backup to Lewis, Fields was 12-of-22 passing for 122 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Fields maintains he’s more responsible with the ball at this point in his career.
“Coming into UL, I was way more aggressive than now,” Fields said. “Coach (Billy) Napier definitely honed me back in my aggressiveness. Since I’ve been there, I’ve definitely learned defenses more as well.
“I think definitely there are going to be some times when I’m going to take some chances, but we really haven’t taken chances in a while.”
Desormeaux is also confident the 5-foot-10, 201-pounder is ready to provide a spark with his legs at times as well.
“He gets it,” Desormeaux said. “He knows who the conflict player is, he knows who we’re trying to read. In the read game, the run game, he can pull it. He’s got a burst. He can really run. He’s not scared to run it.”
Much like Lewis was for most of his career, don’t expect Fields to be reckless in that area.
“I think availability is your best ability, so sliding will definitely be a part of my game and going out of bounds if I have to,” Fields said. “But knowing that if it’s third and long and I have to get the first down, just take one for the team and get the first down.”
Playing baseball growing up, he knows how to slide. But Fields also said he didn’t play quarterback until the eighth grade, so he enjoys the physical side of the game.
“I played running back, free safety and stuff like that,” he said.
The other area that he may not be as different from Lewis as some anticipate is as a leader.
“He’s not afraid to say what needs to be said, but he is a quiet leader,” Desormeaux said. “But Levi was never a guy that was very vocal. He said it when it had to be said. I think Chandler’s kind of a little bit like that – just do what I do, more than what I say, which to me is the best type of leader.”
Now that he’s been named the starting quarterback, Fields isn’t worried about overstepping his boundaries.
“I think now I can more express my opinion around the locker room,” he said. “I’m very comfortable with that.”
The waiting is indeed over.
“Now, that’s kind of what I challenged him, ‘Now, this is your team,’” Desormeaux said. “The team knows it, they trust it, they believe in you, the whole building believes in you. It’s time for you to go be you.”
Fields said Lewis sent him a “nice text” to congratulate him on being named as his replacement.
After three years working near Lewis and under Napier, it may not be the total gunslinger that arrived in Lafayette – more a powerful right arm managed by a mind that sees the big picture.
“His preparation was second to none, especially these past couple of years winning the Sun Belt Conference championship,” Fields said of Lewis. “I got to sit there and watch it. That’s what I hope to take on as well – just preparing each game like it’s the Super bowl whether it is or it isn’t.
“Just watch film each and every day and learning the defense that we’re about to face.”
Fields has even learned how to deflect attention like Lewis routinely did.
“I think coach Des is definitely the face of this football team,” Fields said. “I’m just hoping to be another leader to help us win games.”
Yes, there’s even more hard work ahead, but Fields can’t wait.
“Of course, it was definitely worth the time,” he said. “I appreciate every coach for believing in me and I appreciate the players as well.”