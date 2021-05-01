Former Erath High and UL standout Elijah Mitchell continued the Cajuns’ recent trend of getting running backs taken in the NFL draft when San Francisco nabbed him with the 194th overall selection in the sixth round Saturday.
Mitchell’s selection came one year after Raymond Calais was taken by Tampa Bay 245th in the seventh year and four years after Elijah McGuire was taken 188th overall in the sixth round to the New York Jets.
After an injury limited his freshman season to five games, Mitchell began to build one of the best careers in UL history as a sophomore in 2018. His best season was rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns on 198 carries as a junior a year later.
Mitchell finished his career with 3,267 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns on 527 carries.
But that only begins to detail Mitchell’s value to an offense. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 218 pounds, Mitchell also has good hands, finishing his collegiate career with 597 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions.
Mitchell enters a 49ers’ running back picture led by Raheem Mostert, as well as career backup Wayne Gallman. San Francisco did draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round Friday, but the 49ers typically utilize a running back-by-committee approach.
In fact, ESPN draft analyst Louis Riddick declares San Francisco "a perfect place" for Mitchell's skills to be utilized.