BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It's all about numbers and positioning as UL's Ragin' Cajuns head into the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Meet.
Monday's opening day at the Birmingham CrossPlex will set the stage with preliminary competition, while Day Two is where the quality shines through. The more Cajuns advance, the better chance they have for victory.
“We have to make sure the people we need get to Tuesday, then have others surprise and get in there, too,” UL assistant coach Tommy Badon said. “We've built the team to have those kind of numbers.
“We're confident we can score points. It's what we've recruited to, and we feel we'll be more valid next year.”
The Cajuns got a scare late last week when head coach Lon Badeaux checked into the hospital with an irregular heart rhythm, but he will make the trip.
“He's only 47,” Badon said. “It doesn't make him feel bad. He was talking to the trainer when it happened. It's an electrical issue with nerves in his heart.”
There are several Cajuns who could ease stress for their coach this week.
Carencro's Trejun Jones leads the SBC in the 60-meter dash with a 6.76 time with teammate Brock Appiah third (6.85), while T'ajh Whitfield is tied for first in the 60 hurdles (8.06) with Yves Cherudin third (8.08),
John Joseph (49-10.5) and Golden Eke (48-10.75) top the triple jump lists, Obdairius Ware (24-7.25), Eke (23-8) and Joseph (23-4.25) are 2-3-4 in the long jump, Cole Courtois (16-7.5) is third in the pole vault, Ryan Theyard (6-9) is fourth in the high jump and freshman Tyren Hannah (51-10.5) is third in the shot put.
But the proof is in the actions.
“You have to perform,” Badon said. “If not, we could all just mail in our results. Our attitude is we prepare to compete. Both the men and the women work hard, and they're confident in their ability to compete.
“We're better, but we still have to show up.”
That has always been Reagann Leleux's plan. The junior from New Iberia leads the SBC in the pole vault at 13-3.5 and won this meet two years ago. She also competes in the 60 hurdles.
Other top Cajun women include 200 favorite (24.34) and 60 second place (7.52) Kiana Foster, Emoni Coleman (No. 3 800. 2:14.38), and Serenity Rogers, third in the 60 hurdles,8.54.
“We've definitely made strides,” Badon said. “We'll score way more (women's) points than we have before. We've got some quality.”