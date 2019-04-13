1. NOT FALSE ADVERTISING

Throughout the spring, UL coach Billy Napier kept throwing out the name of 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Calif Gossett of Pensacola, Florida. A year ago, Gossett had only three catches for 43 yards in six games. On Saturday, Cajuns fans found out what all the fuss was about when Gossett displayed his length and speed, making eight catches for 159 yards and two TDs.

+2 Mitchell wraps up comeback on final play of Ragin' Cajuns spring football game Playing the spring game in the Moncla Indoor Facility was certainly something new for the UL football program.

2. UNDERSOLD BACKUP QB?

While Napier may have thrown out several compliments about Gossett, he may have undersold what he thinks he might have in 6-3, 234-pound redshirt freshman quarterback Jai'ave Magalei of Mount San Antonio (Calif.) College. Magalei still can't take a hit, as he's recovering from a torn ACL, but he showed that a two-QB system may not be far-fetched after all, going 17 of 23 for 270 yards with two TDs and one interception.

3. OFFENSE LOOKED EXPLOSIVE

Spring games are tough to read. You can't hit quarterbacks, and so many players sit out with injuries to play it safe. But UL's offense seemed to have a next-level feel to it with the encouraging performances by new receiving threats Gossett and Brian Smith to go with mainstay Ja'Marcus Bradley. Add an improved receiving corps to the two best units on the team — running back and offensive line — and that bodes well for the offense's outlook.