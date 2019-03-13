There hasn’t been a lot of consistency around the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team during its pre-conference schedule.

The closest thing to achieving that goal as the squad heads to Little Rock at 6 p.m. Friday to open Sun Belt Conference play has been junior centerfielder Brennan Breaux.

The former St. Thomas More standout has hit both near the top and the middle of the order with success and is the team leader in highlight-film catches through the first 17 games of the season.

“No doubt, he’s given us a lot,” UL coach Tony Robichaux said. “He’s given us some power, he’s driving the baseball, he’s giving us some slug, he’s giving us some on-base percentage, he gives us a great defender in the outfield. That’s really all we know is more guys to check into the hotel.”

And while Breaux would certainly have preferred his performance so far to lead to more victories on the field for the Cajuns (), that doesn’t diminish the long road he took to get to this point in his career.

“I’m feeling good, just taking it one day at a time,” Breaux said. “Days don’t carry over from one day to the next. You’ve got to earn everything you get. I’m just trying not to let the moment get too big. I’m just trying to do everything I can to help the team win. That’s the bottom line.”

After a stellar high school career with the Cougars, leading STM to the state title with an MVP championship game performance in 2015, Breaux signed with the LSU Tigers with the credentials of a .414 hitter with 27 RBIs and a 9-1, 2.66 ERA pitcher.

But Breaux only played in 30 games in two seasons with the Tigers and then had to sit out an entire season upon transferring to UL, where he was bat boy growing up.

“It (sitting out last year) was tough,” Breaux said. “I’m not going to lie. The hard part was that there was no injury. There were no physical limitations holding me back. It was just a rule we had to follow.

“Putting in the hard work in the fall and working with the guys, that’s what hit me harder than anything. You practice every day with these guys and become so close and go through so much together and when it’s time to suit up and go to battle with them, you can’t do it.”

As tough as it was, however, the opportunity he’s now experiencing as an everyday Division I centerfielder was the carrot he consistently chased.

“It was really tough on me for that,” Breaux said. “I knew there was a plan in place and I just used that time to work on my game and try to get better at some of the things I needed to get better on. Here we are now, trying to roll with the punches.”

Robichaux calls it, ‘working while you wait,’ and Breaux did more of his fair share of waiting since departing high school.

“It’s a fresh start,” he said. “You write your own destiny in this game. You make it what you want it to be. I basically just tried to look at it as a fresh start and bring my best game here and try to do the best that I can to help this club win to keep a winning culture here at UL.

“At the end of the day, all we’re trying to do is win. If I can do that, that’s the plan.”

So far this season, Breaux is UL's leading hitter at .317 with a double, two homers, 10 RBIs, a .456 on-base percentage and five stolen bases. And that doesn’t include his multiple diving grabs in the outfield.

“Plays on defense, you take them as they come,” Breaux said. “Once that plays over, it’s over. You flip the switch when you’ve got to get in the box and you try to beat the pitcher on the mound.”

UL at Little Rock

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday.

Place: Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, Ark.

Records: UL 7-10, LR 5-12.

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM.

UL Hitters: Brennan Breaux (.317, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs); Hunter Kasuls (.310, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 6 SBs); Handsome Monica (.264, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs); Orynn Veillon (.222, 4 HRs, 9 RBIs). Team: .238, 76 runs, 12 HRs, 37 SBs.

LR Hitters: Ryan Benavidez (.375, 5 HRs, 11 RBIs); Josh Nowak (.314, 1 HR, 8 RBIs); Garrett Scott (.297, 1 HR, 8 RBIs); Christian Reyes (.286, 5 RBIs). Team: .259, 97 runs, 17 HRs, 13 SBs.

UL Pitchers: Gunner Leger (1-1, 0.00, 14.2 IP, 10 H, 5 BB, 18 K); Dalton Horton (1-1, 2.53, 21.1 IP, 12 H, 12 BB, 15 K); Austin Perrin (0-2, 4.79, 20.2 IP, 25 H, 4 BB, 11 K). Team: 4.11, 160 IP, 151 H, 75 BB, 136 K.

LR Pitchers: Jose Torres (0-2, 5.40, 23.1 IP, 22 H, 7 BB, 27 K); Chandler Fidel (0-2, 5.24, 22.1 IP, 23 H, 8 BB, 20 K); Hayden Arnold (2-0, 2.65, 17 IP, 13 H, 6 BB, 24 K). Team: 5.61, 154 IP, 157 H, 91 BB, 102 K).