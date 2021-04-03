DECATUR, Ga. – The concerns about UL senior slugger Julie Rawls are now officially over.
Apparently, all she needed was a trip to Georgia.
After hitting two home runs in Friday’s doubleheader sweep of Georgia State, Rawls was at it again by smashing two more bombs and collecting five RBIs to lead the No. 16-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns to a dominating 13-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
The Cajuns improved to 25-6 overall and 11-1 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State dropped to 12-18 and 0-10.
Rawls’ big day highlighted a 12-hit performance that also produced 10 runners left on base in addition to the 13 runs. UL scored in each of the first four innings, highlighted by an eight-run frame in the top of the fourth.
The other power hitter on the day was Bailey Curry, who was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs.
Also enjoying nice days at the plate were Ciara Bryan at 2-for-4 with an RBI, Kendall Talley at 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI and Jade Gortarez at 2-for-3 with a homer and an RBI.
The pitcher benefitting from all the run support was Summer Ellyson, who improved to 9-4 on the season after allowing one run on three hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
Karly Heath pitched a perfect fifth to finish off the series.
The Cajuns will now move to the Texas swing of the 10-game road trip, beginning with a 2 p.m. Monday doubleheader against Lamar in Beaumont.