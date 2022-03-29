The good news for former St. Thomas More standout offensive lineman Landon Burton is he made quite an impression on the coaching staff prior to his injury six practices into UL’s spring season.
The bad news is the “lower body” injury he suffered will require surgery. The goal now is to get him back prior to fall camp in August.
“What I saw from him for the first six days, I have no problem with him jumping back in the mix,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It’s going to be more like physical conditioning … mentally, I have no issue, I know he’ll be able to do it.
“He’ll play for us this year .. whether he ends up winning the job or he’s in the rotation. But what he’s done this spring, he solidified himself as a leader and as a really good player. He’ll get in the mix somehow.”
Veteran offensive lineman Jax Harrington played more center than expected in Saturday’s scrimmage as the offense figures out the options to replace two-year starter Shane Vallot at center.
Desormeaux said David Hudson, Zach Boulet and signee Kaden Moreau also will compete for time at center in fall camp.
Game-day options
It’s far too early to make any final decisions about game-day arrangements in the fall, but Desormeaux said some pretty specific plans are being discussed about how the coaching staff will be deployed come September.
Perhaps the most interesting change is the idea of the defensive coordinator moving to the press box.
“We’ve kind of talked about it a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “Defensively, coach (LaMar) Morgan is kind of thinking about going upstairs by himself where he has all of his assistants down, where they can really coach and bring in maybe a G.A. (graduate assistant) or a QC (quality control coach) to help him do the charting and stuff.”
The offensive strategy revolves around game-management decisions.
“Offensively, I’m kind of leaning towards having coach (Jorge) Munoz and coach (Bryant) Ross upstairs. Coach Munoz is really, really good with game management and clock management.
“That’s something he is an expert at, so he’d be in a headset in my ear kind of talking through these things. Ross is telling us down and distance, field zones, hash — all those things we kind of need to know to call plays and move forward — and we’ll have somebody up there to chart plays.”
Safety depth
Two of the most seasoned players no longer on the defense are safeties Percy Butler and Cameron Solomon.
Two equally seasoned performers do return in Bralen Trahan and Cam Pedescleaux, but depth will need to be developed in that area.
To help that cause, Jayrin Wilson was moved to safety from the "star" position, and Key’Savalyn Barnes switched from cornerback to safety.
Kansas State transfer Tyrone Lewis played special teams in his first year with the Cajuns last year, but he'll play a larger role.
“Jayrin Wilson has really looked good there,” Desormeaux said. “Tyree Skipper, no one really knows much about Skip, but he’s impressed so far.
“So far, those guys have looked a little farther along, but you’ve got some young guys back there — guys like Key Barnes — that are in the mix. They’ve got a chance to do it, and they’ve still got time to figure it all out.”