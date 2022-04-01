UL redshirt junior linebacker A.J. Riley is happy and relieved the pitch wasn’t just talk.
Many programs recruit players professing school comes first, then football.
With the former Plaquemine High standout scheduled to graduate with an engineering degree in May, he appreciates that the UL coaching staff practiced what it preached this semester.
“Sometimes I miss out on meetings, and they do a good job of helping to pick me up, getting me caught up on practice and the installs,” Riley said.
Some days, Riley has classes from 1-7 p.m.
“I miss a lot of days of football during the week — a lot of hours,” he said.
For Riley, it’s a huge semester academically with graduate projects and exit tests.
Take next week, for example. Riley had to inform UL coach Michael Desormeaux that he’ll need to leave practice early for an engineering expo. Desormeaux’s response was that he wanted Riley “to have the best resume he could have” and was supportive of the venture.
“I think that’s the number one thing here, school first and then football,” Riley said. “Other schools, it may not be like that. That’s great that my coaches … I’m glad they can help me out in that aspect of my school career.”
Balancing class and football wasn’t always a smooth task. The COVID-19 pandemic really complicated things for the 6-foot-2, 223-pound linebacker.
“I found a balance now, but I hit a wall probably my junior (academic) year coming off COVID — having all of those classes online and then coming back in person. It was pretty rough,” Riley said. “And then getting back into the back flow, too, it was pretty rough.”
When he is on the field, Riley has had a little extra studying to do with new defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan as the professor.
“It hasn’t changed majorly, but there are a few tweaks,” Riley said. “We’re doing some things that we should have done and not doing some things that we did in the past.”
Riley still will be doing plenty of pass rushing after getting three sacks, 23 tackles and an interception last season, but his role will include more coverage duties this season.
“A little bit more coverage tools that I have to learn,” he said. “It’s not hard, but I'm in slot most of the time, so I’ve got to learn those coverages.”
Riley provides the defense with flexibility.
“We also have a guy who is a bigger guy that when teams go big, we can sub them out,” Morgan said. “We want to have packages that we can play big when they play big, and we can play small when they play small.”
Riley said he has taken up a new strength and conditioning routine that has taken him from 207 pounds to 223 pounds since January.
“I’m excited to see how I play,” Riley said. “I feel a lot more explosive and I feel faster. I can’t really test it out on my own teammates, because we have to take care of each other every day. There’s no kill shots, but I’m excited to see how it is in the fall.”
Speaking of changes, Riley’s trying out a new jersey number this season — going from No. 95 to No. 19.
“I just wanted to switch it up for the season and do a little something different,” he said.
Despite his hectic academic semester and some new schematic variables to master on the field, Riley’s main mission hasn’t changed at all.
“I just want to be like the best role model to my brothers, my teammates,” Riley said. “I just want to be the guy where they can say, ‘He tried to do everything right on the field and off the field.’
“I want to graduate, get a shot to play in the NFL and just have a chance to do everything right. The best compliment you can get from somebody is saying, ‘That’s a disciplined and consistent person.’ ”