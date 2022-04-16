There’s no denying the UL Ragin’ Cajuns have endured some agonizing losses this season.
But also true is coach Matt Deggs’ squad has gotten pretty good at bouncing back.
For the fifth time in six tries this season, the Cajuns captured the win in the rubber game of a weekend series with a crafty 7-1 win over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday at Russo Park.
“Yeah, we’re pretty good in them,” Deggs said of UL’s success in rubber games. “These kids are in incredible physical condition. We push them hard. They’re strong and they’re fast and they love to play, so that game has favored us this year.
“I told them before the game, ‘You’re one of the best group of finishers I’ve seen in a long time.’ We put ourselves in difficult situations to have to finish, but some how some way.”
The win allowed UL to improved to 20-15 overall and 9-6 in league play, or in a three-way tie for fourth place with Troy and South Alabama.
The Cajuns, who will next play at LSU on Tuesday, were extremely efficient at the plate in this one. UL got six hits and all six directly led to runs scored.
“One of the underlying themes in it is they really care about each other, and there’s not a lot of selfishness or ego inside this club house,” Deggs said. “They all just play for each other. They love to play, and with that comes a little bit of a short memory and some really good fight to finish.”
In the first inning, Tyler Robertson extended his hitting streak to 14 games and scored on Carson Roccaforte’s sacrifice fly to left.
That score got to 3-0 in the second when Trey LaFleur singled ahead of a Connor Kimple walk and both scored on Max Marusak’s two-out, two-run double to deep center.
Then LaFleur produced the highlight-film moment of the game with a 427-foot, two-run homer to deep rightcenter for a 5-1 lead.
“I don’t know if everybody realizes what he did there,” Deggs said of LaFleur’s long homer. “That’s into a wind and 109 miles an hour off the bat. That’s pretty rare what he did right there. That’s (ex-UL catcher) Mike Strentz territory right there.”
It was especially sweet to see two hits from LaFleur, who was making his first start of the season.
“It felt good,” LaFleur said. “I’m just trying to get back into the swing of things. I’m honestly just grateful to be back out there on the field playing my part and doing whatever I need to do. I just love this coaching staff and this group of guys.”
Drafted in the 21st round by the Dodgers in 2019, LaFleur started two games in 2020 and seven last year at Ole Miss before transferring.
“There are always some doubts,” LaFleur said on his chances of returning from a back injury in the fall. “Everybody has doubts. I knew if I worked hard enough with Mr. Brian Davis our trainer that at some point in the year I’d get back.”
LaFleur also had an outing as a pitcher earlier this season, but Deggs doubts he’d be healthy enough to be a two-way player soon.
“I’m getting there,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think it’s ever going to go away fully, but I feel healthy enough to be we’re I’m at right now.”
UL later added two insurance runs in the seventh on an RBI double by Kyle DeBarge and Jonathan Brandon RBI bunt single.
UL starting pitcher Jeff Wilson improved to 3-1 with six one-run, seven-hit innings with two walks and five strikeouts.
“I’m always out there just trying to do my best for my teammates and give us a chance to win on Sundays,” Wilson said. “There’s always something to prove and then the series on the line, you’ve got to step up and get it done. Happy to say I did that today.”
It was in the seventh inning that the drama occurred for UL’s pitching staff. With the memories of giving up five runs in the ninth in Friday’s 7-5 loss, Chipper Menard loaded the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk.
Instead of more trouble, though, Menard got a strikeout before Grant Schulz’s fly ball to shallow left was caught. It appeared to score Trace Henry from third base anyway, but the umpire ruled he left early for a double play after UL appealed.
Jake Hammond pitched the final 1.1 innings to close out the win.
“To come back after 0-3 to start the league ... I always break the league down in halves,” Deggs said. “Anytime it’s a 10-week battle, you want to get to 20 (wins). To come back and finish at nine (in first half) is pretty good on our part. It honestly could have been better than that, so I’m really looking forward to the second half of it.”